Do the Lions Have Any Vulnerabilities the Giants Can Expose?
The New York Giants head to the Motor City this weekend to face the Detroit Lions, who have had some turmoil of their own.
We check in with Detroit Lions On SI publisher John Maakaron to get some insider perspective on what challenges and triumphs the Lions are currently facing.
Q: What changes have stood out to you since head coach Dan Campbell took over the play calling on offense?
JM: It has been a tale of two games for the Lions’ offense with Dan Campbell calling the plays.
Against Washington, Campbell got the offense in a rhythm early, and they did not have to punt while scoring 44 points. However, they were unable to get into much of a groove against the Eagles.
Detroit has been able to spread the ball out amongst its playmakers more efficiently with Campbell leading the charge.
However, the Eagles had a solid game plan that kept Detroit’s explosive plays to a minimum. Campbell’s philosophy revolves around establishing the run, and if the Lions can do so Sunday, they will have success.
Q: What has been holding back the Lions' offense the most, and what needs to change?
JM: When the Lions aren’t moving the ball efficiently on offense, the root of their issues is usually performance on early downs.
After being one of the NFL’s best third-down offenses last year, the Lions have struggled to convert, particularly in third-and-medium over the course of the season.
When they can’t stay on schedule on first- and second-down, the Lions’ offense often sputters.
There has also been inconsistency in the run game at times, which also contributes to the team being off-schedule early in drives.
Q: Do you get any sense that the Lions might be looking past the struggling Giants and ahead to the division game against the Packers on Thanksgiving?
JM: Had the Lions beaten the Eagles, this could very well have been a trap game. However, this team has not lost consecutive games since 2022 and is looking to get back into the playoff picture.
As a result, I expect the Lions to come out with a vengeance against New York. Not losing back-to-back games over an extended period of time has become a point of pride for the organization.
Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson noted earlier in the week that he views this upcoming home stretch as one in which the team must win every game.
If the Lions come out flat, it would be very uncharacteristic of a Dan Campbell-coached team.
Q: What matchup poses your biggest level of concern for this weekend’s game?
JM: Success against the Giants will start and end with the ability to control the line of scrimmage. Detroit needs to contain Dexter Lawrence and limit his ability to take control of the game.
However, the offensive line is banged up and was somewhat exposed by the Philadelphia Eagles last week.
If Graham Glasgow and company cannot keep Lawrence out of the backfield, Detroit risks becoming one-dimensional, which has never spelled anything but trouble for the offense.
Q: How does the Lions' defensive approach change depending on which Giants QB (Dart or Winston) starts?
JM: Jaxson Dart is one of the most intriguing young quarterbacks in the game, as his poise supplements a talented arm that still needs some fine-tuning. Dart’s mobility could cause problems, and as a result, the Lions will need to be disciplined in their pass-rush plans to avoid him escaping the pocket.
As for Winston, the veteran gunslinger is mistake-prone but throws with zip and has the leadership ability to lead the Giants to an upset. Regardless, Detroit has to be ready for a diverse game plan from Mike Kafka.
If it’s Dart, Detroit must be ready for designed quarterback runs. Winston, meanwhile, would pose a vertical threat that could allow Detroit to play more with two-high safeties.
