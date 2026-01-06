What’s Next for New York Giants After Dismal 2025 Season?

It always starts with the quarterback; that's the very nature of the sport. He handles the ball on every snap and makes the most important decisions on the field.

So, as New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and team ownership sift through their list of head coaching candidates, including interim sideline boss Mike Kafka, they know they've got a prized possession in rookie sensation Jaxson Dart.

And everyone has already seen how quickly a maturing young quarterback can turn around a team, as was the case with New England's Drake Maye and Chicago's Caleb Williams.

"That would be the goal ... that would be ideal," Schoen said. "Those are two really good examples. Caleb Williams and Chicago, what they were able to do. Each of those franchises brought in new head coaches and turned it around rather quickly.

“Drake Maye is in the MVP race right now. Caleb Williams, we obviously played against him. He's had a really good year and is playing at a high level. That's certainly an opportunity to look at those franchises and how they put it together in a quick turnaround. In an ideal world, yeah, that would be it."

Of course, there's no guarantee the Giants will have the same success, though one might assume an experienced NFL head coach with a strong resume is best suited to take over a team that believes it's on the cusp. Not so fast ...

"It's going to be a very thorough search," Schoen said. "I feel really good about the information we've collected already. There are some really good candidates. Again, on both sides of the ball, collegiately, we're going to look everywhere."

Once the coach and staff are in place, the Giants must figure out how to handle several key free agents. On offense, WR Wan'Dale Robinson and RT Jermaine Eleumunor figure to get hefty raises; RG Greg Van Roten has fought off two years of challenges for his starting job; and TE Daniel Bellinger has provided valuable versatility.

On defense, both CB Cordale Flott and S Dane Belton are coming off career years, DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches has been steady, and LB Micah McFadden was on the upswing before he broke his foot.

What pieces are the most important as the Giants try to turn around their fortunes, and which ones are missing? Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino discusses the possibilities and takes video and audio calls from the fans on the Big Blue Breakdown Live podcast.

