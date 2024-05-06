Dak to Giants in 2025? That's What One NFC East Analyst Thinks Could Make Sense
Dak Prescott to the New York Giants in 2025?
That's the top destination FOX Sports insider David Helman has for the current Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who enters the final year of his four-year extension.
"Fortunately for Prescott, the situation in North Jersey might look a heck of a lot better in 2025 than in recent years," Helman wrote.
"The Giants spent this spring adding reinforcements to their offensive line, and No. 6 overall draft pick Malik Nabers gives them a true No. 1 receiver for the first time since Odell Beckham Jr. left town. Signing Prescott and solving the quarterback issue in March would allow general manager Joe Schoen to focus on drafting even more weapons next April."
Yes but let's supposed the Giants were to mvoe off of Daniel Jones, which right now isn't a lock. Would they want Prescott over say, Drew Lock, whom they're going to develop this year and whom they could ways try to re-sign for a lot less than what Prescott might potentially want in the open market?
Helman, like so many, is assuming the Giants are going to move off of incumbent Daniel Jones after this season, a feeling no doubt reached after multiple reports had the Giants trying to trade up in this year's draft to have a chance at North Carolina's Drake Maye, who instead was selected by the Patriots.
And Helman also assumes that the Giants "have a healthy appreciation for Prescott's ability. After all, they haven't beaten him since his rookie season, posting a dismal 2-12 record against the Cowboys with him in the lineup."
We're here to advise anyone who dreams of a Prescott to the Giants scenario to pump the brakes.
First, Jones's departure from the team isn't a given. While it's admittedly a longshot given the history, who's to say that Jones won't benefit from the upgrades made on the offense and look more like the quarterback he was in 2022 when he led the Giants to their first postseason berth since 2016 and their first postseason win since 2011?
More importantly, who's to say that the Cowboys don't re-sign Prescott?
The bottom line is that if the Giants do make a change at quarterback—and it's obviously way too early to be thinking about that—there's a pretty good chance they'd look to get a young player on a rookie deal whom head coach Brian Daboll can groom rather than have to shell out big money for a quarterback who, while having had success getting his team to the postseason, hasn't quite been as lucky in getting his team deep into the postseason.
