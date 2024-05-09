Giants Sign WR Allen Robinson
The New York Giants announced the signing of free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson II to a contract. Robinson, 6-3 and 220 pounds, was most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who cut him back in March after he declined to take a pay cut.
Robinson was originally a second-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014. He played four seasons with the Jaguars, posting one 1,000-yard receiving campaign in 2015 with a career-high 1,400 yards, earning him his lone Pro Bowl berth thus far.
Robinson, who saw his 2017 season limited to just one game due to an ACL injury, signed with Chicago as a free agent in 2018. While with the Bears, he had back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2019 and 2020, the latter his last 1,000-yard season. His102 receptions during the 2020 season tied him with Matt Forte for the second-most in Bears franchise history for a single season.
The 30-year-old Robinson, who spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams and then last season with the Steelers, is a contested catch specialist with a career 50.3 percent success rate in that category. His career totals include 562 receptions (out of 950 targets) for 7,028 yards and 43 touchdowns in 127 games (122 starts).
He also boasts a 51.1 percent career success rate in picking up at least 40 percent of the required yardage on first downs, 60 percent on second, and 100 percent on third and fourth downs.
