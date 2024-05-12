WR Allen Robinson II: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly
The New York Giants have looked to upgrade the receiving corps over the past couple of seasons. They have brought in a mix of veterans and rookies via the draft.
In 2023, they drafted Jaylin Hyatt and acquired Parris Campbell in free agency. While Campbell did not pan out, Hyatt showed flashes of the potential of a big play-receiving threat.
The team went back to the draft this year, grabbing Malik Nabers in the first round. They also signed another veteran slot receiver in former Pittsburgh Steeler Allen Robinson II.
Robinson is a different type of receiver than Campbell, which may have factored into his signing. The Giants do not have any big-bodied receivers who play on the inside, so Robinson has value that Campbell did not provide.
Let's look at the good, the great, and the ugly of the 10-year veteran's game.
The Good: Hands
The ability to catch the ball at every angle is an underrated skill, and honestly, many evaluators and fans need to consider it a higher priority.
Robinson has soft yet strong hands. He knows when to reach out and pluck the ball out of the air and when to let it come close to his body. Regardless, he always addresses the football with his hands.
He also has a really good catch radius. That allows him to reach out and snatch passes that are thrown over his head, away from his body to either side or down at his feet. He also excels at adjusting his body to catch passes thrown behind him against his run direction.
The Great: Finding Space
Robinson has never been a burner. He is not a receiver who threatens the third level, but he understands how to work at the intermediate and shallow levels.
Because he is an excellent route runner and has great change of direction, he is capable of breaking out of routes quickly, and he knows how to burst into open windows in defense.
This makes him great against man coverage because he keeps the defense guessing about which direction he is going to break in.
He uses his frame to wall off the chasing defender from breaking on the ball.
Against zone, he knows when to settle down in an open area or when to keep running past a stationary defender. He also had the short-area quickness to make defenders miss in confined spaces.
The Ugly: Home Run Hitting Speed
Robinson has never been known for his ability to threaten the third level consistently, and he was not utilized that way during his time with Pittsburgh and the Rams.
Even if there was a time when he stretched the field more, what he is now is a reliable chain mover.
There were a few times over the past couple of seasons where he caught the ball with room to operate, and he was not able to take it the distance.
With the Steelers other receivers worked the third level or were able to take short passes the distance Robinson has a lot of dump off passes or hot route targets.
Coach’s Counsel
Robinson's inability to be a home run hitter should not be an issue with this team; they have more than enough options.
He's the antithesis of Wan’Dale Robinson in the slot: 6-2, 220 pounds vs. 5-8 and 185 pounds. The Giants have to win in different ways, and it will be interesting to watch them both operating in this offense.
Wan’Dale would be like the young, flashy point guard with a bag full of moves, while Allen would be that old vet who does not waste energy on movements.
He knows what works and consistently uses those moves. It's nothing fancy, but it's effective. Use him on critical downs when you need more reliability.
