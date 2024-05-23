Does Sports Illustrated Take the Over or Under on the 2024 Jaguars?
(Note: All over/under win totals courtesy of DraftKings)
The Jacksonville Jaguars were a trendy pick as one of the AFC's top teams this time a year ago.
The Jaguars were fresh off a 2022 playoff run and going toe-to-toe with the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the AFC Divisional Round. The optimism following the breakout season under new head coach Doug Pederson led many to taking the over on the Jaguars' win projections last spring, with some even tabbing them as a potential No. 1 seed and Trevor Lawrence as a potential MVP candidate.
Things have changed since then. The Jaguars went 1-5 down the stretch and missed the playoffs despite an 8-3 start to the season, which opened the door for the Houston Texans to make a surprise playoff run and earn the crown of AFC South darlings.
With the Jaguars' win total set at 8.5 this year, what are the chances the Jaguars can rebound from last year's disappointing finish? That is exactly the question posed by Sports Illustrated as they take a look at projecting whether each team can hit their projected win total.
"If Trevor Lawrence, who’s in need of a new contract, finally delivers an MVP-like season, this under bet could look silly in a few months. But the Jaguars lost Calvin Ridley and are now banking on Gabe Davis to be a reliable receiver—a risky move given that consistency was in issue for Davis in Buffalo," SI said.
"The offensive line and running game disappointed last season. And the defensive line needs to find ways to help stud edge rusher Josh Allen. Perhaps the addition of defensive tackle Arik Armstead is enough for the defense to improve. This is one of those bets in which I’m O.K. with letting the team prove me wrong because the Jaguars didn’t do much to address the issues that led to them missing the playoffs last season."
While Sports Illustrated went with the under on the Jaguars' 8.5 wins, there are plenty of reasons to think things could go the other way. The Jaguars have won nine games in each of the last two seasons, which seems to at the very least be the team's floor.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.