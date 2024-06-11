Jaguars' Doug Pederson: Travon Walker Is 'Excited About the New Scheme'
When it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive unit in 2024, expectations are high across the board.
Not only do the Jaguars have a pass-rush duo of Josh Allen and Travon Walker that combined for 27.5 sacks a year ago and a big splash in new defensive tackle Arik Armstead, but the hiring of defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has set a tone throughout the offseason.
In Nielsen comes a new coaching staff, a new philosophy and, of course, a new scheme. And perhaps no defender on the roster has the potential to benefit more from said scheme than Walker, the 2022 No. 1 pick who is coming off a double-digit sack season in 2023.
"He's been good. He's just another bright spot on defense obviously. He's excited about the new scheme," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
"He's another young player that will be counted on, even in a leadership role on defense and amongst the team. Just a great kid. Humble, hardworking, wants to improve, wants to get better, wants to learn, and he's still growing. That's the exciting part about him."
After just 3.5 sacks as a rookie, Walker hit 10 in 2023 after recording at least half a sack in eight of the Jaguars' last 10 games. This included his first-ever multi-sack performance with two sacks vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.
"I think Travon can be the best edge in the league. He has that ability," Armstead said to Florida Times-Union's Juston Lewis during OTAs. "He had a tremendous year last year, and I know he's gonna have a tremendous year this year."