Jaguars Sign Tryout WR Kyric McGowan
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added to their wide receiver room before training camp.
Jacksonville announced the signing of wide receiver Kyric McGowan on Friday, placing offensive lineman Chandler Brewer on injured reserve to free a roster spot. Brewer will now spend the 2024 season on the reserve/injured list. McGown spent the last week with the Jaguars on a tryout basis at their three-day minicamp.
"We're down obviously couple receivers with David [WR David White Jr.] going down last week. We're definitely looking to fill you couple spots before we head into camp," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
"McGowan originally signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2022. During the 2022 season, he appeared in two games for the Commanders and spent a majority of the season on their practice squad," the Jaguars said in a release.
"The Dalton, Ga., native spent four seasons at Northwestern (2017-20) before transferring to Georgia Tech in 2021. During his final collegiate season in 2021, his 37 receptions tied for the most on the team and his 467 receiving yards ranked third-most."
The Jaguars will open training camp in late July; until then, the Jaguars will spend the next month preparing on their own for one of the biggest seasons in franchise history.
"You know, definitely want them to get away and relax and enjoy this last, little bit of summer before we start," Pederson said. "But at the same time, the message is to continue to work out, continue to run, continue to review the information that we gave them this off-season, so that when they come back they come back ready, come back in shape, mentally and physically ready to go for training camp."