Doug Pederson Explains Why the Jaguars Claimed OL Jack Anderson
The Jacksonville Jaguars added to their offensive line depth over the weekend, bringing in former Texas Tech offensive lineman Jack Anderson on waivers after he was waived by the Indianapolis Colts.
Anderson hit the ground running with the Jaguars at mandatory minicamp this week, taking part in his first practice with the Jaguars on Monday and taking reps at both guard and center.
For a Jaguars team that is entering the summer with spots open on the offensive line depth chart to battle for, Anderson could prove to be a factor in training camp battles.
"We'll get him out there this week and see how he fits in. Obviously, he gives us depth at the offensive line. There was an interest even when he was coming out of school, in college, and all of that," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"You can never have enough big guys, whether it's offense or defensive linemen in this league. He's another one that gives us that depth."
Anderson was a seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2021 after a career at Texas Tech. Anderson was eventually waived by the Bills and added to their practice squad before the Philadelphia Eagles signed him in 2021. He appeared in two games for the Eagles, starting one.
Anderson appeared in 12 games for the New York Giants in 2022, starting two games in the process. Anderson appeared in one game for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023.