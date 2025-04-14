2025 NFL Draft: 5 Potential Jaguars Options For No. 70
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner.
In a little over three weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the first draft class of a new regime. And so far, most of the attention has been on the Jaguars' first-round pick at No. 5 overall.
With that said, the Jaguars have nine other picks in April's draft to craft their draft around. Overall, the Jaguars' 10 picks are among the most in the NFL.
"Yeah, the short of it is there's talent in a lot of key spots, and with the amount of draft capital that we have at our disposal over the next two seasons, it's really exciting about what we can do there, especially knowing that that's the highest volume of draft capital that exists for any team in the NFL over the next two years," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last month.
"We're coming off two cycles with the Los Angeles Rams where that was the exact same case: 24 picks over the last two drafts. So really this is a dynamic that I'm uniquely positioned to navigate and really looking forward to utilizing as a means of continuing to develop this roster.”
So with that said, we are set to take a look at some prospects who could make sense for the Jaguars after their first pick.
Next up: their first third-round pick at No. 70.
South Carolina DL T.J. Sanders
If the Jaguars don't select a defensive lineman in the first two rounds, then T.J. Sanders could be great value at No. 70. He has a mix of interesting athletic traits that suggest he can be a promising three-technique in a front like the Jaguars, and he has enough production in the SEC to be confident in his projection to the NFL.
Oregon TE Tyler Ferguson
The Jaguars don't exactly have a need at tight end, but Tyler Ferguson could be a tough player to pass up at No. 70 if he is there. It is a deep tight end class, but Ferguson is one of the most intriguing players in it. He has plus traits as a pass-catcher before and after the catch, and he is a willing blocker with room to grow.
Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen
One of the best pure speed rushers in the draft, Princely Umanmielen seems to bring exactly what the Jaguars need out of their No. 3 edge rusher. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are reliable every-down players who can dominate in the running game, but they need an explosive speed rusher on passing downs to round out the room. Umanmielen is a work in progress against the run, but could give them the designated pass-rusher they have been missing.
Boston College OL Ozzy Trapilo
A former four-star recruit, Ozzy Trapilo has started games at every offensive line position but center during his college career. Most of his starts have come at tackle, which means Trapilo could give the Jaguars a long-term option to develop at tackle and eventually step in as a starter at left or right tackle.
Penn State Kevin Winston Jr.
If it were not for an ACL injury, Penn State's Kevin Winston Jr. would likely be able to make a claim as one of the top two safeties in the draft. His injury will likely push his stock down from where the film says it should be, but he was able to run at Penn State's pro day. Who knows when he will be 100%, but he is a versatile and rangy play-maker who could start for the Jaguars as a rookie.
