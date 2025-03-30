3 Players the Jaguars Shouldn't Draft at No. 5
While the Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in an advantageous position at No. 5 overall, this does not mean there aren't still scenarios where the Jaguars could be taking a massive risk to kick off the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Jaguars have frequently been mocked and linked to the likes of Mason Graham, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, and Will Campbell; but what if the Jaguars went in a different direction at No. 5? Which pick could be the most risky for the new regime?
Here, we breakdown three picks that we would deem as the wrong one for the Jaguars at No. 5. Anything can happen and all three of these players will likely go on to long and productive careers, but the Jaguars are better off picking elsewhere in the first round.
WR Tetairoa McMillan
This is not an indictment on Tetairoa McMillan the player in any sense; I consider him the best receiver in this draft class and the only one I would entertain with a top-10 pick. Still, it would much easier for a team like the Jaguars to entertain him closer to No. 10 or the middle of the first-round as opposed to No. 5.
No matter how you slice it, McMillan would be the Jaguars' No. 2 receiver as long as Brian Thomas Jr. is on the roster. Having two elite receivers would be a boon, but history has proven the Jaguars don't need to use a top-5 pick to find an impact receiver. This would feel like a luxury pick for a roster that needs help elsewhere.
TE Tyler Warren
The top tight end in this draft class, Tyler Warren is a special player as far as tight end prospects go. He has rare versatility, all of the athletic traits you could want, consistent production, and the right offensive mine can make him a weapon that hurts a defense in a variety of ways.
Still, a tight end at No. 5 would be rich for the Jaguars. Tight ends in the top-10 alone have a shaky recent history, and there is just the simple fact that Jacksonville would be taking a big hit in terms of positional value. Plus, the Jaguars already seem to have enough bodies at the position when it comes to the top of the depth chart.
EDGE/LB Jalon Walker
You don't often see players get the EDGE/Linebacker label anymore -- that is back in the days when 3-4 pass-rushers and weak side linebackers were lumped together on position rankings. But there is also the simple reason that most prospects enter the draft without a question of what position they truly play.
Jalon Walker is one of the most athletic, high-effort, explosive, and violent defensive players in this draft. The right defensive coordinator can find a role that suits his unique skill-set, but the simple fact that he is a tweener would give me pause. At No. 5, a team should want a sure thing. Not a prospect who doesn't yet have a true down-to-down role fit for his skill set.
