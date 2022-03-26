2022 NFL Draft Profiles: Does Alabama LB Christian Harris Make Sense For the Jaguars?

The 2022 NFL Draft season is upon us.

Among the 32 teams building their rosters to compete for the next Lombardi Trophy is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold 12 picks in this season’s draft -- including the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars are entering a new era after the Urban Meyer tenure, making this draft as pivotal as one could imagine.

As we march closer and closer to April’s draft, we will look at individual draft prospects and how they would potentially fit with the Jaguars. Instead of looking at any negatives, we are going to look at what the players do well and if they could match what the Jaguars need at the specific role or position.

In our next prospect breakdown, we take a look at Alabama inside linebacker Christian Harris and whether he would fit the Jaguars' plans on defense.

Overview

One of the nation's top linebacker prospects as a high school senior, Christian Harris followed a long line of successful linebackers in the middle of Alabama's defense. Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, Harris was ranked the No. 6 inside linebacker and No. 110 overall recruit in the 2019 class.

Harris ultimately committed to Alabama over 26 other offers, including offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M, and others. Harris immediately impressed on Alabama's campus, starting 12 games as a true freshman and recording 61 tackles (27 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery.

Harris entered a starting role again in 2020, starting 13 games for the eventual National Championship squad. Named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award as a true sophomore, Harris recorded 79 tackles (52 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, and two pass deflections.

Harris ended his Alabama career with a third consecutive year as a starter, appearing in 15 games and finishing as a semifinalist for the Butkus and Lombardi awards. He recorded 80 tackles (45 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

What Christian Harris Does Well

Christian Harris' combine matched up well with what you will see on the field. He isn't the most physically imposing linebacker due to a smaller and less rangy frame than you typically see in high-end linebackers, but he makes up for it with his speed and aggressiveness. Harris is an explosive athlete who can serve as a boost of energy and athleticism to any defense as both a run defender and pass defender.

Harris plays bigger than his frame against the run, aggressive attacking blocks and developing run plays downhill. He is quick to work through muddied areas in the front seven, shifting his way through blocks and traffic because he is willing to stick his nose in the play and seek out contact. Harris takes on blocks with a lot of physicality and power in his hands and even shows a better anchor than you would expect at his size.

Harris ultimately has the speed and range to comfortably make plays on the perimeter. He is explosive when closing in on tackles and has the ability to make tackles all over the field thanks to his speed and motor. Harris shows solid technique tracking ball carriers and attacking edges of the offense, while also demonstrating a good ability to make plays in phone booths thanks to his body control and quickness.

In pass defense, Harris has the speed to carry tight ends down the seam and match up with most in man coverage. He has a late trigger at times and has to improve at timing the flip of his hips when he has to transition into downfield coverage, but he ultimately has the tools to be an asset in man coverage because he can keep up with most non-receivers and could even match up against slower and more physical wideouts.

What is perhaps most encouraging about Harris in coverage is the instincts and communication he shows off in zone coverage. He has a good understanding of letting routes develop in front of him and does a great job of passing on responsibilities and matching routes.

How Christian Harris Would Fit With the Jaguars

The Jaguars have a gaping hole at linebacker following the release of former linebacker Myles Jack. While the team made a big addition in Foyesade Oluokun, signing him to a three-year deal worth between $45 million to $46.5 million that carries a guarantee of $28 million at signing.

Thanks to Harris having three years of starting experience already under his belt, it stands to reason that he could be a rookie linebacker who could play early on in his career. The Jaguars need a quick answer at linebacker to grow alongside Oluokun after several years of attempting to develop backups.

Harris could not only play early in his career, but he would give the Jaguars a second athlete at linebacker alongside Oluokun. He has legit sideline-to-sideline range and when paired with Oluokun would give the Jaguars an athletic pair of linebackers similar to when they had Telvin Smith and Myles Jack in the middle of the defense.

With the Jaguars' scheme likely placing a big emphasis on range at linebacker, Harris is a sound fit. He started for years at weak side linebacker at Alabama and would be able to quickly step into the same role in Jacksonville.

Verdict

The Jaguars need a starting inside linebacker next to Foyesade Oluokun and Harris is one of the best options in the draft at the position. While he isn't a linebacker who will make an impact against all offenses due to his size, he would give the Jaguars an aggressive and instinctive linebacker who can start early in his career.

Ultimately, Harris is athletic, productive and has plenty of experience as both a weak side and middle linebacker. While he may be a bit of a reach at No. 33 overall, it feels a bit unlikely that he would be there at No. 65 overall. If the Jaguars want to find a starting linebacker on Day 2, he may be worth the slight overdraft.

