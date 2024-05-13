Jaguars Sign Rookie DL Jordan Jefferson
Yet another member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 draft class has signed their rookie deal.
The Jaguars announced Monday the signing of fourth-round defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson, marking the seventh of their nine drafts to sign thus far.
Jefferson appeared in 11 games and started one in 2019 while a part of West Virginia's program, recording five tackles and one tackle for loss. He appeared in six games in 2020 before appearing in 13 games and starting six in 2021, recording17 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one pass breakup.
Jefferson was Honorable Mention All-Big 12 and led West Virginia in tackles for loss in 2022, starting 12 games and recording 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and five pass deflections.
Jefferson transferred to LSU in 2023, starting six games and recording 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection.
“We haven’t really had many of those discussions, but the main thing I want to do is just come in and help my team be successful any way that they need me, any way that they want to play me," Jefferson said after he was drafted. "In this first year, I basically just want to be a courtesy to the team, whatever my teammates need.”
“Power. He’s a guy that consistently had great knockback at the point of attack, uses his hands extremely well, dominates his area at the point," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after the draft.
"That’s another one that the coaching staff went out and worked out along with Maason [DT Maason Smith], they were at the same workout. They spent a lot of time with him, really liked the makeup of the young man. He started at West Virginia, then transferred to LSU. A lot to like and see a big upside in that player.”