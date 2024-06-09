Jaguars Mailbag: Who Could Take the Biggest Leap Under Ryan Nielsen?
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week we take questions on Travon Walker, Ryan Nielsen and more.
Q: What’s an early NFL hot take you have for the 2024 season? Doesn’t have to be Jags-related.
A: I have a few! I think the Commanders will have a top-3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft; I think the Green Bay Packers leap the Detroit Lions in the NFC North; I think the Carolina Panthers bench Bryce Young at some point during the regular-season. Let's see how well or awful these age.
Q: Which Jaguars gets paid first after Trevor? ETN, Cisco, Walker Little, or Campbell?
A: I will go with Tyson Campbell. I am not as sold on the idea that the Jaguars "need" to see Campbell perform well in Ryan Nielsen's scheme. The same general manager that drafted him at No. 33 is still in place, and Campbell has shown top-12 cornerback potnetial when healthy. His biggest issue has, of course, been remaining healthy. When he has, though, he has been one of the Jaguars' top defenders in the run and pass game. I think they bet on what he has shown when healthy and roll with him moving forward.
Q: Which defender breaks out under Ryan Nielsen? I feel like his scheme will produce stars!
A: If I had to pick one player, I would go with Travon Walker. The former No. 1 pick took a step forward in terms of sack production, but I think Nielsen can get the best out of him as an every-down impact player. Nielsen is one of the best defensive line minds in the entire NFL and should be able to deploy Walker as a moveable chess piece more often than the previous staff did.
My second name would be Andre Cisco. This is a safety-friendly defense due to the amount of defensive back blitzes, so it wouldn't shock me if Cisco's numbers take a leap this season as a result.
Q: If we are running a 4-3 what’s the like going to look like?
A: I doubt it will be a traditional 4-3 that the Jaguars stick with week in and week out. You will see plenty of 3-4 elements. If you had to label it, though, I think Josh Allen and Travon Walker start at defensive end, with Arik Armstead at three-technique and DaVon Hamilton at nose tackle. Foyesade Oluokun is the middle linebacker, Devin Lloyd at weakside linebacker and Chad Muma at strong side linebacker.
Q: What are your stat predictions for Brian Thomas Jr this year? Do you think he will have a meaningful impact? Thanks Ship.
A: I will go with 900 yards, 60-ish catches and six touchdowns for the No. 23 pick. I do think he will have an impact, even outside of the box score, because defenses are going to have to respect his speed and downfield ability right away. No, I do not think he will have a Garrett Wilson type rookie year, but I do think he will be a positive addition to the offense.
Q: What potential playoff team this year do you think falls on their face?
A: The New York Jets. I think this is the swan song for at least Robert Saleh. Aaron Rodgers is an older quarterback coming off a serious injury, and a lot of their revamped offensive line pieces have injury concerns. I could see the Jets struggling down the stretch, with or without Rodgers under center.
Q: Assuming good health, what's the floor and ceiling of this OL? I think even fully healthy they don't have many impact players, feels to me it's a low floor and ceiling OL even without the worst C in football.
A: I think the ceiling is an OK offensive line. Not a great one, but at least above average. I would put it in the top-16 category. The floor is, again, a bottom-five unit. It is the same group as a year ago with the only different being at center, so it would be foolish to ignore the reality that the unit could struggle again. A lot of the issues last year had to do with injuries, so the Jaguars should be improved if they can stay healthy. And I do think the Jaguars have a solid tackle duo in Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison. But the Jaguars' three interior spots are likely good enough at their best.
Q: I just don’t understand how this team uses Walker Little.. The guy has performed well when in at left tackle and is the cheaper option. They also used a second round pick on the guy. He’s going to go somewhere else next year and be a top 10 left tackle isn’t he John? Make it make sense to me
A: I can't make it make sense, because it doesn't. The Jaguars have had an embarrassment of riches at offensive tackle during Little's entire NFL career, which has left him with the short end of the stick. Little is a better player than the Jaguars have shown, but the truth is he is likely just a left tackle instead of a left/right tackle and guard flex player. He has been moved back and forth from the left and right side and from tackle to guard throughout his career, which has likely stunted his momentum as well.
The only real explanation I have is that maybe Little was an Urban Meyer pick. That isn't to say general manager Trent Baalke is low on Little, but I wonder if the Jaguars would have selected a tackle in the second-round without Meyer on staff. I expect Little to sign with a new team next year.
