Greg Newsome Reacts to Jaguars Trade, New Start
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- New Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome spoke about his trade to the franchise for the first time on Friday, and we were there for it all.
For a partial transcript of Newsome's comments, read below.
Q: Know anything about the Jacksonville area?
Newsome: I played here my rookie year and my second year in preseason. So I've been in Jacksonville a few times. Obviously, I'm not too familiar with the Florida area. Besides, I went to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, so I'm used to that. But I found the news, I was just on the game my agent called me. It was like, Jacksonville wants to trade for you. And I was like, let's do it. So yeah, I ended up finding out at maybe, like, 11 p.m.
Q: Has it been a whirlwind two days?
Newsome: Yeah, but now, I mean, the goal is to beat Seattle, so I got to do whatever I can to get the playbook down as fast as I can so we can get a win ... Yeah, it's definitely tough. But, you know, I'm a Northwestern man, so I pride myself on my brains, so I'll be alright.
Q: What kind of crossover is there with the Browns and Jaguars defense?
Newsome: Yeah, just just some of the way we play quarters, things like that. Obviously, with Schwartz defense, I played a lot of press man. So in this defense, I'll definitely be able to get my eyes to the quarterback a little bit more and hopefully get to seeing some interceptions.
Q: Thoughts on Liam Coen so far?
Newsome: I love him. He told me what he's looking for, for me to be here, like, trading for me, like, what does he want me to bring to this team? And I'm super excited for that opportunity.
Q: How exciting is it to be added to this team and defense:
Newsome: Yeah, super excited to, like, to feel wanted, like they told me, my agent told me, like they wanted you. I'm saying like Cleveland didn't reach out they wanted you. So my goal is to do whatever I can to make their decision right, to get this fan base super excited. And that's just my goal.
