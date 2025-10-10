Jaguar Report

Greg Newsome Reacts to Jaguars Trade, New Start

Watch what new Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome said about his trade to Duval on Friday.

John Shipley

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- New Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome spoke about his trade to the franchise for the first time on Friday, and we were there for it all.

To watch his comments, view below.

For a partial transcript of Newsome's comments, read below.

Q: Know anything about the Jacksonville area?

Newsome: I played here my rookie year and my second year in preseason. So I've been in Jacksonville a few times. Obviously, I'm not too familiar with the Florida area. Besides, I went to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, so I'm used to that. But I found the news, I was just on the game my agent called me. It was like, Jacksonville wants to trade for you. And I was like, let's do it. So yeah, I ended up finding out at maybe, like, 11 p.m.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Q: Has it been a whirlwind two days?

Newsome: Yeah, but now, I mean, the goal is to beat Seattle, so I got to do whatever I can to get the playbook down as fast as I can so we can get a win ... Yeah, it's definitely tough. But, you know, I'm a Northwestern man, so I pride myself on my brains, so I'll be alright.

Q: What kind of crossover is there with the Browns and Jaguars defense?

Newsome: Yeah, just just some of the way we play quarters, things like that. Obviously, with Schwartz defense, I played a lot of press man. So in this defense, I'll definitely be able to get my eyes to the quarterback a little bit more and hopefully get to seeing some interceptions.

Q: Thoughts on Liam Coen so far?

Newsome: I love him. He told me what he's looking for, for me to be here, like, trading for me, like, what does he want me to bring to this team? And I'm super excited for that opportunity.

Q: How exciting is it to be added to this team and defense:

Newsome: Yeah, super excited to, like, to feel wanted, like they told me, my agent told me, like they wanted you. I'm saying like Cleveland didn't reach out they wanted you. So my goal is to do whatever I can to make their decision right, to get this fan base super excited. And that's just my goal.

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.