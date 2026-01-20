Which Coordinator Jaguars Can't Afford to Lose the Most

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are, for the first time in a long time, fending off other teams in the NFL from their coaching staff.

The Jaguars are seeing teams take a look at offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. So, which coordinator is more invaluable to keep around in Duval? We discuss in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

With the Browns giving Udinski a second interview and at least the Baltimore Ravens still having interest in Campanile , the Jaguars will have to have their guards up. Campanile was a massive boon for the Jaguars after they went out on a leap to hire the first-year coordinator, while the 30-year-old Udinski looks like he is on a fast track to becoming a star in the coaching ranks and the next young offensive mind to be granted the control of a franchise.

So, both coaches are key to the Jaguars' success. But with Coen calling plays for the Jaguars' offense, it is Campanile who the Jaguars can least afford to let leave. Losing Udinski would hurt, but losing Campanile could mean restarting their entire progress on the defensive side of the ball.

"I mean, both those guys did a great job this year and were in their first years doing those roles and responsibilities and so any time you have success, you're going to have people come and call and knock on the door," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week.

Those guys have earned some of those interviews and opportunities. Whether those happen this year, down the line, I think both those guys are future head coaches at some point. That just comes along with the territory. It comes with it. It's the bittersweetness of our profession."

"You want to continue to give people opportunities to grow while also protecting your product and what you do here and how you operate, so it's definitely a fine line that you walk, but it's opportunity and they've earned those opportunities to interview for those positions and you try to help them along that process as much as possible," Coen said.

Do I anticipate losing those guys or many coaches from this staff? Not sure. I'm not sure what that looks like. That ultimately isn't my decision and we have to be prepared. We have to think about what are the next steps if those things were to happen. Those are conversations that we're having right now."

