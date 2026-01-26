What Latest Grant Udinski Development Means for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One down, one to go.

As of Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars have just one other team in pursuit of Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. The Jaguars' 30-year-old coordinator was a finalist for the Cleveland Browns' head coach vacancy after interviewing twice, but he officially pulled out of the search on Monday. We discuss this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

The Udinski news is easily some of the best news the Jaguars have gotten this offseason. The Browns and the Buffalo Bills were the only teams to pursue Udinski for a head coach role, but the Jaguars clearly got some cache from Udinski's decision.

While the merits for the decision will always depend on the context of the situation, there is no questioning the Jaguars are big winners from Udinski pulling out, and for a number of reasons. Even if Udinski was not the true leader in the clubhouse with Nate Scheelhaase and Jim Schwartz, but only the Browns know that, and only the Jaguars benefit from today's events.

For starters, the Jaguars look like the good guys here. They are rewarding Udinski for a job well done last season and doing right by him and where his career is at by giving him a pay bump. With teams sniffing around on Udinski, the Jaguars look like they are operating from a position if strength with his return.

The Jaguars look like they treat their people well and are focused on developing and cultivating relationships first and foremost. Liam Coen and the Jaguars know that they would be worse off if Udinski left, so they are being both supportive of his pursuit of jobs while also being aggressive in keeping him on the staff.

Was Udinski's decision actually based around him preferring the Jaguars' ecosystem and franchise to one of the only 32 NFL head coach jobs in the world? Who knows. But for the sake of narratives for the Jaguars to potential coaching candidates moving forward, it doesn't really matter. Right now, the Jaguars look like a destination.

There is also the fact the Jaguars are still content with Udinski going through the process with the Bills. There is no firm stand on picking the Jaguars or the highway. Coen and the Jaguars have talked about the key to building and developing the coaching staff, and Udinski is the latest and greatest example to this point.

