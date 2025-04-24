Jaguars Shifted Their Culture, Time Will Tell in What Direction
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been mired in losing for the past two seasons, with things finally reaching a boiling point last season. The Jaguars added a new general manager, head coach and coordinators. Jacksonville's front office hopes the changes will lead to improved results.
Veteran linebacker Foyesade Oluokun noted that the amount of losing the Jaguars have experienced has taken a toll, but Jaguars players are ready for the clean slate that comes with playing for a new coach.
“We didn’t win last year, so I think whatever changes that are coming are accepted because obviously we didn’t play up to the standard that we needed," Oluokun said.
"So, whatever was going on... You can’t really promise more wins, but obviously we needed maybe a new way to attack the season, a new way to attack the offseason and stuff. So, I think everybody’s very accepting of everything new that’s in store for us, if that equates to more wins.”
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is arguably the person most responsible for getting the best out of the Jaguars' roster. However, before the Jaguars can turn things around on the field, they must turn things around internally.
At the team's pre-draft press conference, Coen noted the importance of changing the organization surrounding the organization.
“Yeah, we had a team meeting about rules and regulations, introductions. We had a team meeting as well about our style of play, first and foremost. Really, before we dive into the culture, we're going to dive into the way that we're going to play out on the grass," Coen said.
"We also had a culture meeting with the entire building, which was really cool, where it was all departments, everybody was involved. It was just a cool way of getting together, establishing the communication lines, and how we want to do things and operate. So, it is very important at this moment in time for us, yeah."
The Jaguars' road to becoming a more competitive team undoubtedly starts with changing the losing culture that has become synonymous with the team. James Gladstone will provide an improved group of players, and Coen will make the best of what he is given.
