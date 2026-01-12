Tony Romo Had the Most Embarrassing Moment of the NFL Wild-Card Weekend
Tony Romo had a rough outing on Sunday afternoon as he called the Buffalo Bills-Jacksonville Jaguars game alongside Jim Nantz on CBS. Romo's commentary featured noises, awkward laughter and oddly timed jokes.
The new broadcaster smell has faded and the days of Romo properly predicting plays feel like a lifetime ago. Things got really bad during the opening of Sunday's broadcast as he basically verbally shrugged for 30 seconds before leaving viewers with a nonsensical half-thought.
"It is wide open," said Romo. "I don't think we've ever seen it where you're like hmm... who is gonna win? I don't know. Do you? You know, I'm pretty good at football knowledge and I'm like I don't know. Today's gonna be very telling though 'cause Jacksonville is a complete football team. They can surprise a lot of people. Carolina did that yesterday. They earned the respect of everyone. Almost won, but they didn't. Jacksonville's in that same situation. They can do it. This could be a major upset even though it's not an upset because the Bills are actually the underdog. But they're the overdogs. We'll see today."
What? would be a fair response to most of that. Hearing it, you thought he was calling the Bills, who were slight favorites, the overdogs, but reading it, it kind of looks like the Jaguars, who had the better record and were playing at home, were the overdogs? It kind of seemed like even Romo, who is pretty good at football knowledge wasn't even sure.