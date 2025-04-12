Liam Coen Quickly Learning the Differences of His Elevated Role
After serving as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator, the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled out all the stops to sign Liam Coen as the team's next head coach. Coen was one of the most coveted coaching options behind Ben Johnson this offseason.
Jacksonville successfully pried Coen away from the Buccaneers, giving him the reins of a roster that desperately needs a reboot. The Jaguars have more than a few issues, but they hope sweeping changes made to the coaching staff will lead to additional wins next season.
However, for that to happen, the Jaguars must improve in every facet of the game. They will face an uphill battle to rebuild their roster over the next two seasons. It will be up to Coen to steady the ship while also helping the team achieve improved results.
This week, Coen explained a few of the primary differences between his former role as an offensive coordinator and his new role as a head coach. While there are a few similarities, there are many more differences Coen has to adjust to.
“Yeah, I mean, special teams matter. [Laughter]. I mean, you have to look at the whole, right? It’s starting anew for me in a lot of ways, right, where you’ve been used to evaluating offensive players, and then naturally when you’re evaluating offensive players, defensive players shine, right? You start to see that, and then in recruiting, in college, you’re recruiting defensive players as well," Coen said.
"But the whole entirety, how they fit into the puzzle, the vision, what we’re trying to establish, and how those players end up fitting into those situations, it’s different. It’s just a different perspective. It’s great to listen to the collaboration between personnel and coaching when it comes to some of these meetings. So, it’s been great to listen. I’ve been doing a little bit more listening than talking right now.”
The Jaguars will undoubtedly have their growing pains next season, as they have so many new pieces; it is inevitable. Like every other first-time head coach, Coen will also have his growing pains. Coen is preparing many things at once.
However, this season will likely be filled with unexpected things Coen cannot prepare for in the offseason.
Make sure to follow us this afternoon on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can also go and visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.