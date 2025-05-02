Just How Athletic Is the Jaguars' Draft Class?
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a lot more athletic over the 2025 NFL Draft.
With so many new additions to the Jaguars' on and off the field this offseason, there was a question of just how much of an emphasis the Jaguars would make on drafting for traits and athleticism.
The Jaguars certainly seemed to answer those questions with their nine selections last week, with their class ranking in the top-10 amongst all 32 draft classes in terms of Relative Athletic Score.
"RAS, created by Kent Lee Platte, collects numerous testing metrics and physical traits of a player to produce a score that gauges a prospect's athleticism as they enter the NFL. The final score reflects a player's percentile compared to their peers at a specific position. The highest score a prospect can earn is a 10," Pro Football and Sports Network said.
"The metric combines two different categories: physical measurements — which consist of a player’s height, weight, hand size, and arm length — and testing numbers — which come from NFL Combine drills like the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone, and bench press."
Selecting Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall was a clear move for a top-tier athlete, even if Hunter did not record any athletic testing metrics. Beyond Hunter, the Jaguars picked up several other impressive athletes with their other eight selections.
According to PFSN and RAS, the Jaguars had the 10th most athletic draft class in the league -- and the most athletic in the AFC South.
"Only five of the Jacksonville Jaguars' nine 2025 NFL Draft selections qualified for an RAS score. No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter did not qualify, but you can just turn on the film and see that the two-way star is a generational athlete. Tulane cornerback Caleb Ransaw showed off some strong athletic traits as well. He ran a scorching 4.33 40-yard dash and posted elite jumping marks as well (40.00" vertical and 10.09" broad)," PFSN said.
"Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten is very much undersized, but he's a true home-run hitter, and his 4.32 40 backs it up. West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum is a sneaky-good athlete. He didn't run well, but he has ideal size and flashed his agility with a 7.59 in the three-cone drill."
