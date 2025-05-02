Which Jaguars Could Be Impacted Most By NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars' nine-player 2025 NFL Draft class is surely set to make a big impact in 2025.
We have gone over the list of players who should be considered winners from the Jaguars' draft. The question now is which players could now see their playing time decrease as a result.
So, which Jaguars are now set to be impacted by the draft class? We break it down below.
LG Ezra Cleveland
Travis Hunter and Caleb Ransaw do not feel like replacements for anyone in the starting lineup since the Jaguars had big holes at both wide receiver and safety. As a result, the first pick the Jaguars made who truly felt like a potential replacement for a current starter was in the third round when they drafted Wyatt Milum in the third round.
A college left tackle who is projected to slide inside in the NFL, Millum looks like immediate competition for left guard Ezra Cleveland, Cleveland was traded for and extended by the last front office and coaching staff, so there are no ties that would force Cleveland into the lineup. May the best man win.
RB Keilan Robinson
The Jaguars were always going to add to their running back room over the draft. They almost positively would have selected Boise State's Ashton Jeanty at No. 5 if they didn't trade up for Travis Hunter, and head coach Liam Coen reportedly wanted UCF running back RJ Harvey. Clearly, running backs were on their mind.
With that said, it was a bit surprising to see the Jaguars spend two draft picks on the position -- Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round and LeQuint Allen in the seventh. By doing so, the Jaguars have more or less assured Keilan Robinson will be fighting for a spot on the practice squad during training camp, especially since Tuten could replace his return value.
S Antonio Johnson
The Jaguars made two important investments at safety during the draft, each of which could impact the standing of third-year safety Antonio Johnson. After some impressive flashes as a rookie, Johnson never seemed to settle in as a starter last season. And even with a limited depth chart entering the draft, Johnson seemed destined for a special teams and backup role at best.
Well, that could even be impacted now considering the moves the Jaguars made at safety. The Jaguars drafted Caleb Ransaw in round three and is expected to be either a starter or a key contributor on special teams, if not both. Add in special teams ace Rayuan Lane in the sixth round and Johnson's spot could be in trouble.
