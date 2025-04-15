A Remaining Free Agent the Jaguars Must Consider
After making significant changes to their coaching staff, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered this offseason with plenty of roster-related issues that still needed to be fixed. Although the problems that plague the Jaguars are multifaceted, some are more pressing than others.
Jacksonville looks to bounce back from a challenging past few seasons, but will need to overhaul its roster to ensure it begins making the changes it seeks. While the Jaguars have made changes, it will take time to see how much they will help. Jacksonville likely has a long road ahead of it.
As the Jaguars prepare for one of their most critical NFL Drafts in recent memory, Mark Stolte of Pro Football Network listed one remaining free agent every team in the NFL should consider. Stolte believes the Jaguars should consider defensive lineman John Jenkins this offseason.
Jenkins has played 12 seasons in the NFL and is coming off his two best seasons. After spending the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, he still has plenty in the tank as he looks for a new home. He would be a solid addition to a Jaguars defensive line desperately needing help.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars could use anyone on their team right now, with so many spots to be filled both offensively and defensively. Unfortunately for them, there are no top-level interior defensive linemen to fill their biggest need," Stolte said.
"Luckily, pairing John Jenkins with Mason Graham in the draft would be a start to fixing it. Jenkins was a below-average run defender last year, but adds an improved dimension of pass-rushing to a team that totaled just 25 hurries and three sacks between their two current starters at defensive tackle."
The Jaguars entered the offseason aiming to fix their offensive and defensive lines this offseason. After signing several offensive linemen in free agency and potentially drafting Graham, the Jaguars are staying true to what general manager James Gladstone said they would do.
“Where it stands right now, I think we’ll prioritize positions that really are across the front, both offensively and defensively, and those that put points on the board," Gladstone said at one of his first press conferences after being hired by the Jaguars.
Make sure to follow us this afternoon on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can also go and visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.