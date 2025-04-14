Foye Oluokun Drops Truth Bomb on Jaguars' Coaching Changes
Foye Oluokun has been with the Jacksonville Jaguars since the 2022 season. Since arriving in Jacksonville, Oluokun has been one of the better linebackers in the league. He has only missed four games in three seasons with the Jaguars, while registering over 100 tackles each season.
Before this season, the veteran linebacker started every Jaguars game for two consecutive seasons. He has been one of the most consistent players on Jacksonville's roster. However, the Jaguars have been anything but consistent in return.
Entering his fourth season with the team, the Jaguars are on their second head coach. More importantly, the Jaguars will now feature a new defensive coordinator.
Oluokun will play for his third defensive coordinator in four seasons with the Jaguars. The veteran linebacker opened up about the difficulties of doing so.
“If I can be real with you, I think that might be something that’s not talked about a lot, but I think going through a lot of coaches, a lot of systems, whether offensively or defensively, can take a toll," Oluokun said.
"I think if you go about it with the right mindset of learning and understanding that it can make your game better, accepting what they’re trying to coach you on and stuff. After that, being in so many different schemes, you’ve kind of seen everything."
Oluokun noted he did not realize how difficult so many coaching changes would be. Including next season and his last season with the Atlanta Falcons, he will have played for four defensive coordinators in five seasons.
“I definitely didn’t always know that. I think if you’re new in the league, being in the same system is going to benefit you for, let’s say, that rookie contract. Because now, you’re not always second-guessing stuff. Everything’s kind of set in stone; you’re just playing football based off of what the offense does instead of worrying about what you do. I had a new coach my last year in Atlanta," Oluokun said.
"That was learning something on the fly in a contract year. It was like, get better or get out, to me. That’s kind of the pressure I put on myself."
The Jaguars hope Liam Coen can bring some much-needed stability to town.
