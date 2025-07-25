Jaguars CB Lewis Shares Thoughts on Travis Hunter
On a recent appearance on CBS Sports HQ, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis shared what it is about Travis Hunter which makes him unique.
"His confidence, Lewis said. "He believes in himself and his abilities, which are really immense. He's a really talented football player, and he can do it on both sides of the football. He's really cerebral; he knows how to sit in zones, he knows how to play zones, read the quarterback's eyes, and things like that. His ball skills are off the charts."
As a cornerback, at the University of Colorado, Hunter was targeted a mere 41 times. He still had four interceptiond with seven pass breakups,according to Pro Football Focus.
During minicamp and the first few days of training camp Hunter has not taken many reps on defense. He has been in defensive meetings and is learning the defensive playbook and calls, the majority of his practice time has come at wide receiver.
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said the team is not rushing him into the defensive huddle because the coaches view cornerback as Hunter's more natural position.
Fans will get to see more of Hunter at cornerback as the Jaguars work towards having him play both sides of the ball during the same practice regularly. When that happens, the timetable has not been set per head coach Liam Coen.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile met with the media Thursday to discuss Coen's timetable and said it will happen, when it happens,
Apparently, Coen has put together a very detailed plan for Hunter.
"I would say Liam's done an unbelievable job with that," Campanile said. "He is down to the second with all of that. It's honestly impressive to watch. He does a great job of communicating with us, when he's going to be with us, when he's going to be meeting with us, when we're going to have time on the field.
"And our coaches, coach Milus, coach Perkins, those guys have done a great job, and coach Lescari, in the meetings. They've done a great job of planning everything out with his meeting time and then having the stuff ready to go on the field so we can do feet meets and walk-and-talks with him in between if he's available."
In the interim, Lewis has been impressed with what he has seen thus far from Hunter,
"He's a complete football player," Lewis said. "So it's just learning the nuances of the NFL, which he's going to pick up and he's picking up already. I've been really impressed with how poised he's been and how he fits in the scheme of things on the team."
