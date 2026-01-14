Jaguars Reveal Early Plans For Travis Hunter's 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars' star rookie Travis Hunter has an early designation for 2026.

After a rookie season that was cut short just seven weeks into the regular season, the status of Hunter and his path forward was a hot topic for head coach Liam Coen and James Gladstone on Wednesday. As things stand today, the Jaguars' leadership seems to have a clear stance on where he fits best.

Hunter's Role

Hunter's season ended after a non-contact knee injury ahead of the Jaguars' Week 9 game with the Las Vegas Raiders. He later underwent surgery, and his return to the field will happen this offseason. But when he does return to the field, it looks like some expiring contracts at cornerback will naturally lead to Hunter playing more defense than he did as a rookie.

Hunter played mostly on offense during his rookie season, playing exactly twice as many snaps on offense (324) as he did on defense (162). With that in mind, the Jaguars also didn't have Jakobi Meyers on their roster when Hunter was healthy, and the equation has now changed.

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) runs out during team introductions before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I think very fair to say his rehab process is going as expected. He's hitting it hard and obviously the joy that he brings to just the everyday operation is still something that permeates throughout the space that he enters and beyond that and the role that he'll play, we still expect him to play on both sides of the ball," Gladstone said.

"Obviously you can take a peek at expiring contracts on our roster and which side of the ball has more. Obviously at this point walking into the offseason, corner is a position that we have a few guys who are on expiring contracts. By default, you can expect there to be a higher emphasis on his placement."

Hunter looked primed to get an expanded role on both sides of the ball after the Jaguars' bye week, but a freak injury in the middle of the season prevented the Jaguars from seeing that vision get realized.

"I think from Liam's perspective, he can share it, but the steps he was taking by the midpoint of the season really made us feel good about what the back half of the year was going to be like on both sides of the ball and what that impact was going to look like being a feature point on offense and an impact player on defense," Gladstone said.

"It was disappointing timing but nonetheless feel good about where we are heading into this offseason and what next year should hold."

It feels like it is too early to say this is what Hunter's entire 2026 will look like, but it does appear that we at least have a starting point for the Jaguars' offseason plans and how they see their roster around Hunter.

"Yeah, I think it's all part of this evaluation process. I never really look at anybody as, like, one or two or three. It's just who do we have on the roster? That's going to be active and that we can continue to work with and prepare through the offseason program with. For him right now it's about getting his rehab right and diving in mentally because of some of the limitations we'll have throughout the offseason program," Coen said.

"But I'm really excited about getting back to work with Travis and continue that evolution and see what that looks like and I'm going to take a few of these weeks here to look at that schedule and see what that... any of those changes or adaptations we may need to make.

