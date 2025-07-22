Jaguars Will See Secondary Step Up Amid Colts QB Quandary
The quarterback situation for the Jacksonville Jaguars' rival in Indianapolis is not what this franchise and its fan base have been used to for the past 30 years or so. In 22 of those seasons, professional football in Circle City has been mostly in the not just capable but phenomenal hands of Jim Harbaugh, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, Phillip Rivers, and even Matt Ryan.
But lately, QB has been a position in flux and peril for the Colts. In 2023, the blue and white thought that they remedied their situation at that all too important position by drafting Anthony Richardson out of Florida, but health and inconsistency have marred him, and they have been forced to trot out veterans Joe Flacco and Gardner Minshew quite a bit.
In Indianapolis, since the combo of Giants and Vikings castoff Daniel Jones and the aforementioned Richardson may not sufficiently carry the mail, other players at various skill and non-skill positions are needed to step up.
In NFL.com's "Most important non-QB for every NFL team players from every franchise were listed by authorJared Dubin, who feels will go a long way in determining each of the 32 NFL teams' success. Dubin selected two veteran defensive backs for the Colts to represent Indy on his list: Cornerback Charvarius Ward and Safety Camryn Bynum.
"Indy has been one of the league's most nondescript team over the last few seasons," wrote Dubin. "Bringing in a true No. 1 cornerback in Ward and a Swiss army knife defensive back in Bynum should inject some dynamism into the team's defense. If they can elevate the secondary to new heights, perhaps that can make the Colts into a different kind of team."
Charvarius Ward comes to Indy after a solid career. Ward has been one of the best players at his position, but coping after the tragic loss of his young daughter in 2024 was difficult and more of a priority.
Looking to rebound from an understandable downturn in on-field performance, Ward's accomplishments as a physical coverage corner on the outside will be of great value. Benefit to the Colts.
Bynum played well for the Vikings and has blanketed receivers in coverage, especially deep in centerfield. However, the converted corner from Cal led all safeties in solo tackles in 2023 and has established himself as a total package player in the secondary that doesn’t just allow the big gain on the ground but can turn a game with a big play. Bynum nabbed three passes in 2024.
With the quarterback quandary in Indy, the Colts greatly upgraded the secondary, and these are the guys that Liam Coen, Trevor Lawrence, and his receivers will be tasked with suppressing.
