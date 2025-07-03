Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence on Precipice Of Several Franchise Records
The Jacksonville Jaguars have only been a thing since 1994 when they were announced as an official franchise of the National Football League.
The next season, the expansion team led by Head Coach Tom Coughlin began playing football and etching their names in the franchise record books. Now in their 31st season of existence, a quarterback going into his fifth season with the "Big Cats" is on track to move his name up the ledger in several categories as one of the best passers in the history of Duval Football.
Trevor Lawrence entered the league as a player with a whole lot of fanfare in 2021 when the woeful, at that time, AFC South club selected him at the very pinnacle of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Clemson product, and Heisman Trophy runner-up, skipped the frying pan altogether and jumped in an inferno of a grease fire by starting all 17 games for the 3-14 Jaguars.
Urban Meyer didn't make it through the carnage, but Lawrence did, gathering valuable on-field time, experience and bruises to his body, but not to an ego that doesn't exist.
As a rookie Trevor threw for 3,641 yards, earned a completion percentage of 59.2%, threw 12 touchdowns against 17 interceptions and was sacked 32 times. Since then, there have been ups and downs, but the Jaguars franchise QB has been flying up the charts like Prince's "When Doves Cry" did in 1984.
The franchise leader in most categories is, of course, Mark Brunell. Brunell is a pioneer of the franchise, playing from 1995 until 2003 in Northern Florida. Brunell, who now is going into a fifth season as the quarterbacks coach in Detroit, spent 19 seasons in the NFL, but had a majority of his success in Jacksonville.
He led the NFL in passing yards in 1996, was a three-time selection to the Pro Bowl in 1996, 1997 and 1999, and is immortalized in Duval as a member of their ring of honor, Pride of the Jaguars.
But Lawrence is lurking. While Brunell holds the all-time mark for passing yards with 25,698 in those nine seasons, the current face of the franchise is in fourth in just four seasons with more than half of the record at 13,815.
While the record is unattainable more than just this season, No. 16 needs 2,189 to surpass David Garrard for third place, and 3,831 to catch Blake Bortles second-place total. In a mere 10 games in 2024, Lawrence had 2,045 yards. However, he surpassed 4,000 twice, two years prior. With a healthy season and an exciting new scheme, it is plausible to think that second on the all-time list is in reach.
The golden-maned QB ahould also move up in 2025 in both the completions and touchdown passing categories. Brunell's 2,184 completions and 144 Passing TDs are too high for now. But the prospect of 119 completions and 21 TDs to pass Garrard seems probable. So does, 274 successful passes to surpass Bortles. Now 35 TDs would be a career high, but in Liam Coen's innovative offense, it is definitely conceivable.
It's truly understandable that individual numbers are not nearly as important as team goals are, but if Trevor moves up to No. 2 in those three categories, the team's record will greatly improve. Speaking of records, Brunell's best season for wins was 13 in '99. If Trevor Lawrence could match or exceed that record, then they'll be playing another Prince tune in Duval and party like it's 1999.
