The Liam Coen Culture Change is Glaring in Duval
Shad and Tony Khan, along with Tony Boselli and others, have made significant changes in the landscape of professional football in Northern Florida. There's been an aggressive switch in personnel strategy facilitated by new General Manager James Gladstone with the trade to acquire WR/CB Travis Hunter and other moves. But the biggest adjustment was the acquisition of Liam Coen.
The collective culture shift facilitated on the field level by Coen has been as refreshing as a cool drink and central air conditioning after a timeshare in Hell. While the media hasn't completely bought in, Jaguars on SI Beat Reporter John Shipley noticed in a recent edition of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
"Liam Coen, I think, has the potential to be much more than the lowly coach that [Tennessee Titans HC] Brian Callahan has so far shown to be. I'm not ready to say he's up there competing with the {Texans HC} DeMeco Ryans yet, because we still have to see a coached game from his offensive prowess, which I'm not sure [Colts' HC Shane] Steichen has ever really shown that he has, to a high degree," commented Shipley.
"He [Coen] has already changed things about the Jaguars in their culture inside the building. I've talked to people in that building since Liam Coen got hired, and since, Tony Boselli and James Gladstone got hired too, but Liam Coen, specifically, has changed the culture to the sense that players are no longer afraid to speak up or afraid to be themselves."
"In the last several seasons, [the Jaguars] have been a franchise where the leaders were more, let's say, it's our way or the highway. You know, we're not going to be different. We're not going to go outside the box. We're going to do things in a kind of paint-by-numbers kind of structure. Liam Coen, in my belief, is going to be the opposite kind of head coach of that."
"So what he's done as an offensive play caller, what he's done already in the culture in Jacksonville, I think he obviously has to prove it on the field on Sundays. But I think Liam Coen, by the end of the season, will be known as the second-best head coach in the AFC South, who very easily could have a chance to leap to number one, depending on how things go on the field."
With the players bought-in and several, including QB Trevor Lawrence, healthy, the culture introduced by Liam Coen could propel the new HC over Houston's DeMeco Ryans for No. 1 in that category in the very near future.
