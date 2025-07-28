Why This Week Is Huge for Bhayshul Tuten
Bhayshul Tuten’s NFL life marks a big mile marker this week. When the Jaguars end their ramp-up period and don full pads, the rookie running back will get a key opportunity to separate himself in one of the NFL’s best training-camp position battles.
This week kicks off a series of key dates for rookies like Tuten, looking to make a move as the team shapes Liam Coen’s first NFL roster.
- Monday: First practice in full pads.
- Friday: Intrasquad scrimmage at EverBank Stadium.
- Sat., Aug. 9: First preseason game, vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. ET
- Sun., Aug. 17: Preseason game, at New Orleans, 1 p.m. ET.
- Thu., Aug. 21: Joint practice against Miami, at Dolphins camp in Miami Gardens, Fla.
- Sat., Aug. 23: Preseason game, at Miami, 7 p.m. ET.
- Tue., Aug. 26: Deadline at 4 p.m. ET for NFL teams to reduce rosters to 53 players.
Tuten along with Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby enter the second week of their competition. While Etienne and Bigsby have six combined years of NFL experience, Tuten this week gets to put his first contact on film.
Last month, head coach Liam Coen said the jump from college to the NFL for any running back is difficult, especially as they break the huddle preparing to block.
“From protection systems in college to the pros,” Coen said, “that’s usually where you see some of the tempo slow down for them – playing slower, thinking more – is when pass-pro starts to kind of bog the mind. And then, okay, you’ve got let’s call it five different tracks of footwork from a running back that you need to learn.”
Tuten was a fast learner in college, when he transitioned from North Carolina A&T to Virginia Tech. With limited opportunities following his prep career at Paulsboro (N.J.) High School, he’s had to prove himself at every level.
He’s not had to prove his speed, however. Tuten in high school posted a 7.03 in the 60 meters, one of the fastest times in New Jersey state history. A few years later, he caught everyone’s attention this past March at the scouting combine, where posted the fastest time by a running back in the 40-yard dash, 4.32 seconds.
He didn’t stop there. Tuten also led combine running backs with a 40.5-inch vertical jump, and tied for second with a 10-foot, 10-inch mark in the broad jump.
In other words, once Tuten picks up pass protection, his potential is as high as the morning clouds on a Jacksonville beach.
Why footwork is critical for running backs
“We’re trying to teach the ‘why,’ so sometimes that can slow a back down in this phase,” Coen added. “When you’re trying to stick your foot in the ground and get vertical to run through them, you can’t. It’s awkward. I think he’s done a solid job. I know he needs a lot more work, which all those guys do.”
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he’s also excited to see seventh-round selection LeQuint Allen with pads on, along with Tuten.
“Obviously, Bhayshul is fast,” Lawrence said last month. “He can fly, and that's a weapon. I think just for those guys, like I said, coming in and you're learning so much, and so much is changing, just for them to get comfortable so they can go play. Running back is such a feel position, and you have to get in the flow of a game, and without pads, it can be tough.
“So it's hard to say, but I've been impressed with those guys just how they picked it up. Like I said, Bhayshul’s speed. I think LeQuint’s been awesome in pass protection. It seems like he really understands it. Great hands, hard worker. I've been impressed with just his attitude and the way he carries himself.”
