Key Matchups for Jaguars' Pivotal Home Playoff Game vs. Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing in one of their biggest games in some time, hosting the Buffalo Bills to kick off Sunday's slate of the Wild Card round. Jacksonville is having its best season in decades as the winners of the AFC South and one of the sentimental favorites to win a championship this postseason.

The Bills will be a significant challenge with their run game and superstar quarterback Josh Allen, the reigning NFL MVP. These are one of the AFC's powerhouses of the 2020s, and will always be difficult to score a victory against. However, the Jaguars can do so by succeeding in these three key matchups on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars run defense vs. Buffalo Bills run game

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the premier matchup of this game. The Jaguars are coming into the playoffs with the No. 1 run defense in the NFL and have not allowed a rusher of over 70 yards all season, while the Bills have the league's leading rusher in James Cook, along with a great change-of-pace tailback, Ray Davis. This is as good as it gets, especially with a Bills offensive line that many consider one of the best in the league.

Maintaining discipline in run fits, alley defense, and tackling in space is paramount against the Bills' run game this weekend. The Jaguars have shown their capability to do all of the above, but Buffalo does represent their biggest challenge all season in the run game. Buckle up for a physical showdown in the trenches.

Jacksonville Jaguars run game vs. Buffalo Bills run defense

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs across the goal line to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Liam Coen would love to see an ultra-productive day in the rushing department this weekend, and there is a quality opportunity of doing so as the Bills enter this game with one of the worst defenses against the run this season. This means that Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten could have productive chances to get the run game going when it matters the most.

The run game will essentially open more things up in the passing game for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who had a career season this year and was recently named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December, showcasing his electric finish to the regular season. A successful run game would generate some points efficiently when facing Allen on the other side.

Jacksonville Jaguars defense vs. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

East Rutherford, NJ -- October 14, 2024 -- Josh Allen of Buffalo gets out of the grasp of Solomon Thomas of the Jets in the first half. The Buffalo Bills came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets. The Jets played their first game under new interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. | Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point, everyone knows how incredible Allen is. This is one of the best players in football, with the ability to take over a game in a flash, especially when the stakes are high and the offense becomes one-dimensional. If the Jaguars are to slow Allen down, they must be as disciplined in their pass rush and coverages, as Coen explained this week.

"Your rush plan has to be extremely dialed in. Your spy game has to be dialed in if you're going to do any of that stuff," Coen said. "Your zone coverage has got to make sure that you're giving eyes obviously on the quarterback at all times, and, look, when you have to account for the quarterback every play, we have a luxury of that as well, in ways where our quarterback can take off on you, it's hard to defend every blade of grass."

