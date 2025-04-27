Jaguars Score Excellent Grades for 1st Draft Under Gladstone
Here’s the final draft list and a roundup of grades from national analysts on Jacksonville's 2025 draft, the historic first under new general manager James Gladstone.
Round 1: No. 2: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Round 3: No. 88: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane
Round 3: No. 89: Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia
Round 4: No. 104: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
Round 4: No. 107: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
Round 6: No. 194: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn
Round 6: No. 200: Rayuan Lane, S, Navy
Round 7: No. 221: Jonah Monheim, C, Southern California
Round 7: No. 236: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse
Rob Maaddi, Associated Press – Grade: A
“Made a bold and costly move to get Hunter (2) to upgrade two positions. Versatile CB Caleb Ransaw (88) upgrades the secondary. OT Wyatt Milum (89) and RB Bhayshul Tuten (104) are big value picks. Getting LBs Jack Kiser (107) and Jalen McLeod (194) in Day 3 solidifies a strong draft class. OT Jonah Monheim (221) is a sleeper in the seventh. So is RB LeQuint Allen (236).”
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo! Sports – Grade: A
“Travis Hunter goes vroom! The Jaguars got aggressive at the top of the draft and moved up to the No. 2 spot to select Hunter, the most talented player in this draft. Whether he plays offense or defense (Jags indicate they’re looking at more wide receiver than corner for Hunter), he’s going to impact the game. I also like Hunter’s fit with who the Jaguars have on both sides. He can be the No. 2 opposite of Tyson Campbell on defense and the Jaguars already have a definite No. 1 pass catcher in Brian Thomas Jr. The Hunter Experiment will be one of my favorite subplots in the NFL this year. I liked the Jaguars' selection of Wyatt Milum, too, as I thought the Jaguars needed to keep adding to their offensive line room.”
Nate Davis, USA Today – Grade: B-plus (10th overall among 32 teams)
“Mid-rounders like CB Caleb Ransaw, OL Wyatt Milum and RB Bhayshul Tuten all have nice upside, lightning fast and powerful Tuten in particular. But rookie GM James Gladstone’s first draft will be completely defined by the bold move to trade up three spots for WR/CB Travis Hunter with the second overall pick – a gambit that also cost the Jags their second-rounder and a first in 2026. Yet Hunter just might be the generational prospect worth the price – especially if he can become a security blanket for QB Trevor Lawrence while Brian Thomas Jr. hits the home runs. And maybe Hunter provides situational reps at corner.”
Pro Football Focus – Overall draft grade: B-plus
(On fourth-round selection Bhayshul Tuten) “After moving up to add another playmaker at wide receiver alongside Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville adds a high-end athlete to the backfield in Bhayshul Tuten. His 4.32-second 40-yard dash ranks in the 99th percentile among running backs, and he forced 0.34 missed tackles per attempt in 2024, one of the highest marks in the nation. Tuten is a big-play threat every time he touches the football.”
Pro Football Network – Grade: B-plus
“The Travis Hunter gamble is one that will define James Gladstone’s tenure as GM. If the Jaguars flop again in 2025 and hand over a top-five pick to the Cleveland Browns, it will go down as another lesson about the dangers of trading up for a non-quarterback. However, Hunter was among the few blue-chip talents in a draft that lacked consensus game-changing talent. His once-in-a-generation skill set could solve two of the biggest holes on the Jaguars’ roster, while also giving the franchise a level of public interest and exposure that’s harder to quantify but absolutely matters to owners. … Make no mistake, though, this grade is largely a reflection of Hunter’s promise as an incredibly unique weapon. If he hits, Gladstone and the Jags will be praised for doing what it took to improve Lawrence’s supporting cast and get his career back on track. If Hunter disappoints, then Jacksonville paid a premium for a No. 2 receiver and set its franchise even further back.”
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – Grade: B-plus
“Getting Travis Hunter in the building was spectacular, although the vast overpayment to do so sours that transaction a bit. Suddenly, Trevor Lawrence has two DUDES at receiver. Ransaw in Round 3 was ideal. He's a fast, do-everything type. … Tuten in Round 4? Steal of the running back position in this class. And even though Kiser is 25 years old, he's more fundamentally sound than many professionals. Milum bolsters the depth along the offensive line, and McLeod is a fun hybrid linebacker/edge rusher.”
Ryan Dunleavy, New York Post – Grade: B
“Hunter better be as good as advertised — Pro Bowler on both sides of the ball — considering how much was traded to move up from No. 5 to No. 2. Neither Milum nor Ransaw — picked No. 88 and No. 89 — had a top-100 grade from The Post.”
Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated – Grade: B-minus
“This draft will forever be remembered for Jacksonville’s bold trade-up to select Hunter. A two-way star unlike anything the NFL has seen in the modern era, Hunter was so coveted by first-year general manager James Gladstone that he relinquished two first-rounders and a second-round choice to get him. Beyond Hunter, the Jaguars fortified their secondary with Ransaw before adding Milum, a standout at the Senior Bowl. Milum should compete for a starting job in 2025, and at a minimum offer a long-term plan.”
