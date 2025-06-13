Liam Coen Explains Why Maason Smith is Key to Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars knew when they drafted Maason Smith in the 2024 NFL Draft that they would eventually have to lean on him.
What they didn't know is the regime that drafted him would only work with him during his rookie season. Smith, largely seen as a long-term developmental pick after injuries while with the LSU Tigers, has always had the traits to become a dominant force. But time, development and patience were all stressed when he was selected.
Now, the new Jaguars regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone are in place to take over where the last Jaguars' regime left off.
“He’s a big one for us. We need him to take a huge step this year," Coen said earlier this week during minicamp. "I think he’s done a great job when you talk about the offseason program, and the weight room, and the conditioning. His mentality with the work ethic, and then coming out here and making it hard."
The Jaguars did not draft any interior defensive linemen and did not sign any in veteran free agency either. This means they have a lot riding on Smith and his development.
"Ultimately, when you’re 325 pounds and you can move, and you’ve got long arms, man. He’s got the want-to. I’ve seen that so far. Ultimately, it’s got to continue to translate, and I think it will. I think the coaches have done a great job getting him going, and he’s dedicated himself to it so far," Coen said.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile had a similar perspective of Smith after working with him over the last few weeks.
“Yeah, I think he's a competitor. He's a guy who wants to be a really good player, which is awesome. You want people like that. We're blessed with that, in my opinion, being here in the short time I've been here. There's a lot of guys who love to compete, and he wants to be a really good player," Campanile said.
"He was coached by [former LSU Defensive Line Coach] Pete Jenkins in college, who I have so much respect for Coach Jenkins. He's really a detailed guy and the guys that are coaching him right now, [Defensive Line Coach] Matt Edwards, [Assistant Defensive Line Coach] Derrick LeBlanc, those guys are doing a great job. Just the detail of his preparation every day. He's coming to work to get work done.”
