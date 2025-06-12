3 Observations on Jaguars' Final Day of Minicamp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars held their final day of minicamp practices on Thursday, and we were there for it all.
So, what all did we see at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.
Travis Hunter plays both ways
Travis Hunter practiced at both wide receiver and cornerback in the same practice on Thursday, taking off his teal offensive jersey in favor of a white defensive jersey for the final period of the practice. This was a quick-paced team drill setting that saw the team's depth players and rookies get a lot of reps in, so he saw plenty of meaningful snaps on defense despite being on offense for most of the day.
It was the first time the media has been able to see Hunter play offense and defense in the same day, and it certainly seems like a preview of what is to come. Hunter seems to be handling the weight of the role well so far.
Brian Thomas Jr is perfectly OK
The Jaguars had a bit of an injury scare earlier in the week when star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. went down with an injury. He did return to the sidelines later in the practice but was held off the field the rest of the practice for precautionary reasons. On Thursday, though, he seemed perfectly OK and right back in the groove of things,
Thomas was a full participant in Thursday's practice, taking his normal spot with the starting offense during team drills and not appearing to be held back by any means. He will be just fine entering the Jaguars' stretch of weeks before training camp.
Rookie running backs flash
It was an eventful practice for rookie running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen, who certainly took advantage of the Jaguars' skewing reps more toward the younger players on the roster. The final day of minicamp was about letting the Jaguars' young players get their final meaningful snaps of the offseason in, and both Allen and Tuten made sure to flash.
Allen made a really impressive catch-and-run on a third-down in 7-on-7 that would have certainly gone for a first-down in a game-setting, with Allen showing off his hands and quickness after the catch. As for Tuten, he popped off a long run toward the end of the day and also made several nice plays after the catch.
Trevor Lawrence, offense have much smoother day
After the offense and defense were mostly even on Tuesday, the defense had the clear edge on Wednesday. The offense made sure they picked up their win of minicamp week on Thursday, however, with the offense bouncing back to have a much more effective and smooth day of work to end the week.
The Jaguars' quarterback group of Trevor Lawrence, Nick Mullens and John Wolford all took care of the ball and limited the misses and overthrows from previous days. Lawrence in particular looked sharp, going 7-for-7 in 7-on-7 drills. Liam Coen noted after practice that he was happy with the way the offense ended the week, especially in comparison to Wednesday.
Play of the day
The best play of the final day of minicamp came from undrafted wide receiver Eli Pancol. With John Wolford at quarterback, Pancol was able to make a terrific catch on the sidelines against fellow undrafted rookie Doneiko Slaughter. He made a really nice adjustment and showed good body control to stay in bounds and finish what has been a strong camp for him.
