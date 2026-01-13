Jaguars Have Much to Be Proud of Despite First-Round Exit

Sunday was filled with heartbreak and disappointment in Duval County after the Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Buffalo Bills, 23-19, in their home wild-card playoff game.

It was a competitive game and another terrific matchup in a weekend filled with them. No, it wasn't the back-and-forth affair in Charlotte, the incredible comeback in Chicago, or the resilient performance of San Francisco in Philadelphia later that day. It was a game within the margin; both teams were battling for their season, but in the end, the experienced Bills reigned victorious at EverBank Stadium.

The initial feeling is sadness for a team that accomplished so much in its first season under a new regime, led by head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. However, fairly removed from the game, the feeling is hope, excitement, and true optimism as the Jaguars have much to be proud of.

Season with much to be proud of

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen wait to see the result of a challenge during the second quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All of this almost didn't happen after owner Shad Khan fired Doug Pederson but kept Trent Baalke as general manager. It nearly turned into Coen taking an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Khan saw the error of his ways and fired his GM, leading to Coen's eventual installation.

Coen helped turn around a team that went 4-13 the previous season to 13-4 and an AFC South title, one of the best seasons in Jaguars history, and the true definition of worst-to-first. The head coach was able to get star quarterback Trevor Lawrence to play at a high level, turning him into a high-end passer by the end of the season, though his two interceptions in the first-round defeat will be bothersome for the next several months.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts to a false start during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On paper, the Jaguars had a talented defense, but with unknowns from defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. What "Campy" did this season was turn one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL last season into the top run defense in the sport, along with a young back-seven that showed flashes of amazing ability.

Offensively, Jacksonville is going to go into the offseason with one of the best wide receiver corps in the entire league, featuring Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr, Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter, the phenomenal two-way player who missed half of the season with a knee injury. The running back position is one to figure out in the offseason, along with more competition along the offensive line.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone (left) and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli stand on the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

It would take me all day to list out all of the amazing things that have transpired this season, from the hot start to the incredible eight-game winning streak to end the year. Ever since their Week 1 opening day victory, the season felt special, and it was for a specific purpose of a culture that helped turn a franchise from a laughingstock to a serious long-term contender.

Will the Jaguars have another 13-win season next year? No, there will be regression, but surely not to the extent of missing the postseason again. This regime feels different than others, and it has brought a buzz to a community that has not had it in many, many years.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, as the offseason begins and we look back on the Jaguars' season, three words come to mind, courtesy of Coen: how 'bout that?

Don't miss one story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.