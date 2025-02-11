3 Eagles Free Agents Jaguars Could Consider After Super Bowl LIX
For all 32 teams, the 2025 NFL offseason is officially here in the wake of Super Bowl LIX.
To kick off the offseason, we will look at pending free agents from both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to debate which ones could make sense for the Jaguars to target when the new league year begins in March.
After looking at the Chiefs' case on Monday, we now turn to the Eagles.
So, which Eagles free agents could be fits for the Jaguars and new head coach Liam Coen? We break it down below.
DL Milton Williams
This one would not come cheap. It remains to be seen how aggressive the Jaguars will be in free agency with middle of the road cap space and an owner who just a year ago said the team needs to stop being addicted to free agency and draft and develop their own players. With that said, Milton Williams is one of the true breakout stars of the Eagles' Super Bowl defense and will find himself as a very rich man in March.
The Jaguars have two three-techniques already in Arik Armstead and Maason Smith, but the Super Bowl showed that you can never have enough pass-rushers in the middle of the defense. Williams was dominant against the Chiefs and has the athletic traits to continue to develop.
OL Mekhi Becton
The Jaguars are set to have a big hole at right guard entering the offseason. Veteran guard Brandon Scherff is set to become a free agent after 3,181 consistent snaps over the last three seasons. Scherff has held the fort down well but it feels like it is time for the Jaguars to move in another direction.
With backup guard Cooper Hodges suffering a season-ending injury in his first-career start, the Jaguars' new staff doesn't have much tape to go by to trust him as the starter. It would make sense for the Jaguars to find a veteran who can start right away, and the gargantuan and powerful Mekhi Becton could be a logical fit after reviving his career with th
RB Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Gainwell is the type of running back who won't break the bank by any means in free agency but could still carve out an impactful role for an offense, especially one that gets its running backs manufactured touches in the passing game. In his four years with the Eagles, Gainwell averaged 26 catches a year and proved to be a reliable option out of the backfield.
He would be, at best, the No. 3 running back in Jacksonville but could give the Jaguars another option other than Travis Etienne to play on passing downs. For as well as Tank Bigsby played last year, he is still struggling on passing downs. Etienne was so-so himself, so it would make sense for Coen and the Jaguars to add a running back who could do damage as a pass-catcher.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.