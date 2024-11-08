3 Matchups That Will Define Jaguars-Vikings
The NFL is all about matchups.
Each week, games are decided by which teams have an advantage on each side of the ball. Who has the better pass-rush? Whose receivers can win one-on-one?
As a result, we will take a look each week at which matchups are the most important for the Jacksonville Jaguars to win. This week, we start it off with the three key matchups between the Jaguars and the Minnesota Vikings.
Josh Hines-Allen vs. Cam Robinson
Josh Hines-Allen gets a chance to face a former teammate in Vikings' left tackle Cam Robinson this week. Hines-Allen is getting better and better as the season goes on, while Robinson allowed seven pressures in his Vikings debut. The two have had plenty of practice reps against each other in the past, but nothing matches up to game reps.
Jonathan Greenard vs. Walker Little and Anton Harrison
The Jaguars' offensive tackles are set to have their hands full this weekend. Vikings pass-rusher Jonathan Greenard is following up his career year from 2023 with a dominant 2024 season, ranking No. 8 in pressures with 38 according to NextGenStats. Greenard has been a down-to-down terror for Minnesota, which makes him public enemy No. 1 for the Jaguars' offensive line.
"I think he's, in addition to the whole thing they have going on in Minnesota, now you have this elite pass rusher one side that's playing the run really well, doing a lot of things. I mean, Coach Flores [Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores] even talked about it the other day," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Thursday.
"He's got the splash playability, but it's the down-in, down-out type of thing that he's doing that their defense as a whole really does. Then when it comes to third down and it's obvious pass situations throughout the course of the game, now you know you've got this guy over there that's a matchup possibility as well as all the threat of pressure.”
Justin Jefferson vs. Tyson Campbell
The Jaguars are not a defense that usually has its cornerbacks -- namely Tyson Campbell -- shadow opposing No. 1 wide receivers. With that said, there aren't many Justin Jefferson's in the world. The Jaguars may not have Campbell track Jefferson all game, but there will be some high-leverage situations where the two will face off against each other.
“No, we're going to be who we are. We're going to play like we've been playing. There'll be sometimes where, critical situations and things like that, he'll be on him. But we're going to be who we are and continue to stay the course and continue with this defense," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said on Thursday.
