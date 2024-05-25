AFC South Ranked Second-Worst Division in 2024
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be looking for a rebound season in 2024 that starts and ends with the AFC South.
After winning the AFC South in dramatic fashion in 2022, the Jaguars saw their first-place lead fall apart in the final month of the 2023 season. After a 8-3 start, the Jaguars finished 1-5 in the final six games and saw the Houston Texans leap them after a Week 18 loss, leading to a second-place finish.
This time around, the Jaguars will be looking to dethrone the Texans while also fending off the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.
While on paper the division looks to be as strong as it has been in years, it didn't earn expected high marks in a recent Pro Football Focus ranking of each NFL division and came in at No. 7. Though the division was noted as one to watch with a bright future, the only division ranked below it was the NFC South.
The Houston Texans were the surprise package of the NFL in 2023. The team won 10 games in the regular season and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs with rookie C.J. Stroud under center. The No. 2 overall pick earned an 82.8 grade in 2023, the highest grade for a rookie quarterback since Baker Mayfield in 2018.- Thomas Valentine, Pro Football Focus
The Jacksonville Jaguars crumbled in the second half of 2023 after starting the season 8-3. Trevor Lawrence earned a career-high 79.7 grade and established himself as a top-10 quarterback in the NFL, but he needs to cut down on the turnovers.
The Indianapolis Colts put up a real fight in the AFC South despite losing rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson early in the season to a shoulder injury. His potential remains real, and if he can avoid any setbacks, the Colts' offense — with the addition of AD Mitchell — could be an exciting unit to watch in 2024.
The Titans hired Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to be their new head coach, and he will oversee the development of Will Levis. The Titans always compete hard and made some big moves in the offseason, namely signing wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
With this said, it certainly doesn't appear that this is the attitude the Jaguars' locker room is entering 2024 with. The Texans made several prolific additions, the Colts are bringing back their core pieces, and the Tennessee Titans added Calvin Ridley and L'Jarius Sneed
"It’s no joke the AFC South got better, so we got who we got in the locker room right now and that’s who we’re going to take to war with us," Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun said in April.
"If we want to be able to come out on top in the AFC South, all of us are going to have to get better. We can’t squeak by in games we’re not playing well. The team that plays the best in the conference is going to be able to win these games. I don’t really care what the roster looks like, when you go in on Sundays, you play better than the other team and you win, that’s got to be us playing better. So let’s get better every day so that when we’re there on Sunday, we have the confidence that we know we can play.”