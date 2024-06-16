Jacksonville Jaguars' Jaxson de Ville Named to Mascot Hall of Fame
Jacksonville Jaguars mascot Jaxon de Ville has found mascot immortality.
The Jaguars' fan-favorite has been inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame, finding out about his induction from the Jaguars' first-ever Hall of Famer Tony Boselli.
This was Jaxson de Ville's fifth time on the ballot after previously appearing in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023. He is one of only three NFL mascots in the hall.
"Jaxson is responsible for several NFL rule changes based on his on-field antics. Team owners and Presidents gathered at annual League meetings to put a stop to Jaxson’s interactions with opposing team players and how disruptive he was to the game," the Mascot Hall of Fame's bio of Jaxon de Ville read.
"Jaxson is the only mascot in the world to perform an electrifying stunt from the light towers for every home game. He is also the only mascot to jump internationally at Wembley and Tottenham in London."
