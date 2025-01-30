BREAKING: Buccaneers Block Major Staff Addition to Liam Coen's Jaguars Staff
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has hit the ground running to fill out his first staff, but there are a few assistants who the team may have trouble bringing over.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars and Coen put in a request to interview Buccaneers offensive line coach Kevin Carberry for a role on Jacksonville's staff. Unsurprisingly, the Buccaneers blocked the interview.
"The Jaguars requested to interview Bucs offensive line coach Kevin Carberry for a similar role but were blocked by Tampa Bay, per sources. New head coach Liam Coen, former Bucs OC, had success with Carberry last year and looked into bringing him along," Fowler said.
It is hardly a surprise to see Coen attempt to bring Carberry with him. The two coached together under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and Carberry then followed Coen to Tampa Bay in 2024, a year in which Tampa Bay's offensive line took several steps forward.
The Jaguars clearly need a lot of help along the offensive line after back-to-back seasons with one of the worst running games in football. This will be a point of emphasis regardless of who the offensive line coach is.
"I think we would all agree that it needs to improve, right?" Coen said about the offensive line on Monday.
"I think, first and foremost, when you look at the offensive side of the ball, you want that unit and that group, it's the first thing when you break the huddle that the defense sees. I want that to mean something. We want that to mean something. And it will. And that's a mentality. That's personnel. That's scheme. That's technique. That's fundamentals. That's attitude. That's something that we need to make sure we instill."
While the Buccaneers will clearly not let Carberry come over as an offensive line coach, the Jaguars could get around this. If the Jaguars were to attempt to offer Carberry a promotion to offensive coordinator, the Buccaneers would not be allowed to block it because it would not be a lateral move. If Carberry is going to be on the Jaguars' staff, this feels like the only scenario in which it might happen.
