BREAKING: Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Nominated For Top Honor, Heading to Pro Bowl
The honors keep rolling in for Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
On Thursday, Thomas was formally announced as one of five finalists for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, joining Denver's Bo Nix, New York's Malik Nabers, Las Vegas' Brock Bowers, and Washington's Jayden Daniels. Thomas would be the first player in franchise history to win the award.
Thomas was also announced as a new addition to the Pro Bowl. Previously nominated as a first alternate, a spot opened up for Thomas due to an injury to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers.
Thomas is the fifth wide receiver and first rookie wide receiver in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl and join punter Logan Cooke and long snapper Ross Matiscik, who were voted into the 2025 Pro Bowl Games earlier this month.
Thomas finished his rookie campaign in Week 18 by becoming the seventh rookie in the Super Bowl Era to reach 1,200-plus receiving yards in a season. Thomas Jr. was one of two players (WR Ja’Marr Chase) in the NFL with at least 45 catches, 500-plus receiving yards and five touchdowns in December and January.
The last player to win Rookie of the Month for the Jaguars was LB Devin Lloyd in September of 2022. RB James Robinson was the last offensive player to receive the honor in September of 2020.
Picked with the No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Thomas quickly developed into the Jaguars' No. 1 option and displayed the kind of talent that indicates he can be one of the best wide receivers moving forward.
“I think the benchmark would have to be a guy like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, right? I think it would have to be those type of receivers," former Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said before the end of the season.
"Obviously, his rookie numbers this year, we talked about [Pro Football Hall of Fame WR] Randy Moss, who’s Hall of Fame wide receiver—not putting B.T. in the Hall of Fame yet, but he’s got at least a start. But I think you’ve got to look at Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr and those guys and say, hey, if he’s in that company, then I think you can continue to get better. Those guys continue to improve, and their ceiling is extremely high, and they’re impact players for their teams. They’re game-changers for their teams and that’s what we see Brian Thomas as.”
