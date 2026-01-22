Jaguars Must Prepare for Potential Revenge Move From Robert Saleh

The AFC South blood feud just got even nastier. The Tennessee Titans are looking to accelerate their rebuild with another coaching change. After a season-and-a-half with Brian Callahan, they decided they had seen enough, firing him after a 1-5 start to the 2025 campaign.



The Titans were disappointed not only with the record but also with the lack of progression shown by No. 1 pick Cam Ward early on. Apparently, they didn't believe that interim Mike McCoy was much better, opting instead to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, giving him another chance at head coach after his first run with the New York Jets ended unceremoniously.



Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh walks off of the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Robert Saleh could be plotting his revenge



The Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars already have bad blood baked in, due to seeing each other at least twice a year as part of the AFC South divisional rivalry. However, Robert Saleh's hiring will bring an extra infusion of animosity for the Jags. Jacksonville originally considered him for their head-coach opening last year before ultimately deciding on Liam Coen.



Many thought the job was Saleh's after Coen originally turned the Jaguars down. Then, when the team elected to fire General Manager Trent Baalke, Coen changed his mind, leaving Saleh as the odd man out. He landed on his feet, though, finding a home with the San Francisco 49ers as their new defensive coordinator. Coen and the Jags got the best of Saleh and the Niners this season in Week 4, beating them 26-21.



“Keep your name out of my mouth,”



Liam Coen and Robert Saleh exchange after Jaguars win. Saleh used the phrase “legal sign stealing” in news conference last week in reference to Coen. pic.twitter.com/AD1mAlirVc — BrentDanStuartMarcelAlivia (@ActionSportsJax) September 29, 2025

There was plenty of off-field drama surrounding that game, fueled by the budding rivalry between Coen and Saleh, with the latter calling out Jacksonville's sign-stealing in a press conference and the former responding to it in kind. Now, the animosity between the two coaches and their respective rival franchises has taken the NFL world by storm. Saleh has an early opportunity to get a leg up on the Jaguars this offseason.



The Titans didn't just need a new head coach for next season; they're also looking for an offensive coordinator. There were reports that Tennessee was going to sign former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to be its new OC, but he's either going to become the head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Baltimore Ravens, or call plays for the offense under Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers.



“He’s an elite communicator. Grant is all ball, no ego… wants to live as close to the building as he can.”



Jaguars HC Liam Coen on OC Grant Udinski



Udinski will be interviewing with Buffalo.#BillsMafia

pic.twitter.com/UCNX7BMbuo — Bills Report (@BillsReport) January 22, 2026

That means the Titans' offensive coordinator job is still open for the taking. One possible candidate? The Jaguars' own Grant Udinski. He's currently interviewing for his own head-coaching aspirations with the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills.

However, if he doesn't land one of those gigs, he might want to move on to a new opportunity where he could bolster his resume as an offensive play-caller, something he can't do in Jacksonville. There haven't been any reports yet linking Udinski to Tennessee's OC vacancy, but signing him would be a way for Saleh to bolster his own team, weaken the Jaguars, damage Jacksonville emotionally, and get direct insight into Liam Coen's offense.

