BREAKING: Jaguars Complete HC Interview With Raiders' Patrick Graham
The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up yet another interview for their open head coach position.
The Jaguars announced a completed interview with Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, marking their fourth completed head coach interview in the last 24 hours. He is joined by Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Graham has long been known as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league, and in 2024 he helped the Raiders punch way above their weight. With Antonio Pierce fired earlier in the week, Graham could now look to land with a new squad for the 2025 season.
Graham got his first coordinator job with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 before becoming the New York Giants defensive coordinator for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In 2022, Graham was hired by the Raiders as defensive coordinator for Josh McDaniels before being retained by Pierce in 2024.
Graham is one of 10 coaches the Jaguars have requested an interview with during the 2025 coaching cycle. Of those 10 coaches, five are offensive coordinators, five are defensive-minded coaches and only three have been a head coach in the NFL before in their coaching career.
It remains to be seen of Jaguars owner Shad Khan would want to hire a defensive coach -- something he has not done since 2013. Of the five head coaches Khan has hired, only Gus Bradley has been a defensive-minded coach, while the other four all had their expertise on the offensive side of the ball.
“I think we want him to represent the city and the team, obviously, well. We want him to win. Right now, we are the most predictable team on both sides of the ball," Khan said on Monday when asked about what he is looking for in his next head coach.
"Football, to win, deception is a big part of it. Unpredictability. If you know exactly what we’re going to do on offense or defense, you’d better have the 22 best players to help us win a football game. So, being unpredictable is I think modern football, and we have to be able to show that on the field."
