Should Fans Trust Owner Shad Khan with the Selection of a New Head Coach
The Jacksonville Jaguars had another disappointing season. The team went 4-13 and did not meet the expectations they had this past season. The Jaguars could not find success with a young talented team. Now that they are in the offseason there are major changes coming before next season down in Jacksonville.
Owner Shad Khan fired head coach Doug Pederson after the end of the season. Pederson did his best with the team he had and dealt with a lot of injuries to key players in his last season with the Jaguars. The surprise move that did not come from Khan was general manager Trent Baalke keeping his job.
Khan will lead the search for the next head coach in Jacksonville. But how much input will Baalke have in selecting the next coach, and will the Jaguars get it right this time?
The fans of the team want the right coach for the Jaguars. How much should the fans trust Khan and Baalke in selecting the right man for the job?
"What a week, I feel for you Jag [Jaguars] Fans," said Sports Anchor Dan Hicken on 1010XL. "Look there is going to be a silver lining in this. I just got to believe it, somehow, someway, we are going to come out with a really good coach, I think there are going to be some changes in the way they handle personnel. I think that is going to be a good thing, you all know what I am talking about here. I am not even closing the door on Ben Johnson [Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator]."
"Despite the fact that I know that he does not want to work with certain people in the Jaguars front office. But maybe that will change, so let us see how it all plays out before I rush to judgment quickly ... I think the Jaguars are going to have a coach who is going to get his franchise and this fan base excited again. I will say that much. So that is what I am going to hold on to. That is where I am going to go at least for now and then we will see. If they do not, I will be back here again."
The Jaguars have good building blocks on the roster. And they already have their quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who will lead the way on the field next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.