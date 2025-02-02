BREAKING: Jaguars, Liam Coen Hire Former Panthers Assistant Linebacker Coach
Liam Coen's first staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars is continuing to come together.
A few days after Coen made his first hire in defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, he has added a top defensive assistant in Tem Lukabu according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Jaguars continue to fill out their staff, as they are hiring Tem Lukabu as their new LBs coach, source says. Lukabu brings seven years of NFL coaching experience, and he also served as BC’s defensive coordinator under Jeff Hafley. Most recently he was with the Panthers," Rapoport said.
It makes sense to see Lukabu land on the Jaguars staff considering his closeness to Jeff Hafley Another Hafley disciple and former Boston College assistant was named defensive coordinator earlier in the week in Anthony Campanile.
Lukabu was the outside linebackers coach in Carolina over the last two seasons; before then, he was the defensive coordinator at Boston College from 2020-2022. He was also the linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, where he worked under for Coen coworker Zac Taylor.
It has been a busy day for Jaguars coaching news. The Jaguars are officially keeping tight ends coach Richard Angulo on the coaching staff after he served under Doug Pederson for three seasons.
Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated also reported that former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera interviewed for a role on the staff over the weekend.
This, of course, has been on top of the multiple reports of Coen and the Jaguars interviewing candidates for offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. But as the week marches on, it seems as if the Jaguars are inching closer and closer to having a completed staff under Coen for his first season as a head coach.
"As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal. Shad and Jaguars fans should expect nothing less, and that’s what we plan to deliver and more," Coen said in his first statement as Jaguars head coach.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.