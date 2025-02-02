EXCLUSIVE: Former Panthers, Commanders HC Ron Rivera Meets With Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are continuing to build out their coaching staff for first-year head coach Liam Coen, and a new name has emerged as a potential addition.
According to a source with knowledge of the situation, former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera met with the Jaguars over the weekend for a potential role on Coen's staff.
The specifics of the role and title Rivera met with the team for are unknown at the time of this writing, but it would make logical sense for Rivera to join the staff as a senior assistant. As it stands today, the Jaguars have a first-year head coach and a first-year defensive coordinator in Anthony Campanile at the top of their staff, so Rivera's experience could pay off in a big way.
There is no obvious connection between Rivera, 63, and Coen. Rivera took two head coach interviews this offseason with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, indicating a desire to return to the NFL after spending 2024 out of football.
Rivera was head coach for the Commanders from 2020-2023, making the playoffs in 2020 and compiling a 26-40-1 record.
Rivera was the Panthers head coach from 2011-2019, winning AP Coach of the Year twice (2013 and 2015). During that time, he lead the Panthers to the playoffs in seven seasons, winning the NFC Championship and appearing in Super Bowl 50.
Rivera has also had stops with the Chargers and the Chicago Bears as a defensive coordinator. Rivera would bring valued experience to a coaching staff and franchise that, as of now, appears to be a bit on the younger side.
Coen was hired by the Jaguars last Friday and was formally announced in a press conference on Monday. Since then, Coen has been working hard to put together his first Jaguars staff.
"As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal. Shad and Jaguars fans should expect nothing less, and that’s what we plan to deliver and more," Coen said in his first statement as Jaguars head coach.
