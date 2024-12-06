Can Mac Jones Land First Victory as Jaguars' QB?
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost another close battle to the Houston Texans in Week 13, but for quarterback Mac Jones, the game was filled with little victories. Jones recorded his first two touchdown passes in a Jaguars uniform against the Texans but ultimately the lead was too far with the time ticking away.
Now, with Jones' touchdown passes secured as a Jaguar, one major goal still evades him: winning the game. Jones has played in five games for the Jaguars, and all five have ended in defeat. Going up against division rival the Tennessee Titans, could Jones and the Jaguars end their five-game losing streak?
The Jaguar's difficult stretch of the schedule has come to a close, having had to play the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans over their last three games. The Titans are also a team that has struggled this season, and the Jaguars wouldn't mind ending their playoff chances with a victory on Sunday.
Jones seemed to find more team chemistry with his wide receivers during the Texans game, throwing for the most yards as a Jaguar and hitting a majority of his targets. Given the Titan's second-ranked defense in average yards per game, Jones will need to execute far more attempts than misses.
The Titans allow, on average, 291.9 net yards per game, which is only bested by the Philadelphia Eagles. Though the defense remains strong in total yardage, the points have still gotten to them. Allowing an average of 27.7 points per game, the Jaguars may look to exploit the holes the Titan's defense possesses.
The Jaguars have not been stellar on the defensive side this season either when it comes to opponents' average points against them. Going into Week 14, the Jaguars rank 30th in the NFL, averagely allowing 28.3 points per game and scoring 19 points a game on average.
While the matchup between two bottom-level teams in the AFC South teams could be surprising in itself when it comes to offensive and defensive production, this is a game where the Jaguars may be able to end their losing streak and give Jones back-to-back weeks with a goal-accomplished.
