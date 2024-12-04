REPORT: Will the Jaguars Steal a Win Against the Tennessee Titans?
The Jacksonville Jaguars played inspired football on Sunday after quarterback Trevor Lawrence was knocked out of the game by a questionable hit in the second quarter. Jacksonville would battle back from a double-digit deficit with a 14-point fourth quarter but were unable to complete the comeback.
Veteran quarterback Mac Jones had a solid game, throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns. His productive performance should give the Jaguars hope as they prepare to face a 3-9 Tennessee Titans team that is not that much better than they are, if at all.
The Jaguars have lost five games in a row but has generally looked respectable in most of their losses. Seven of the Jaguars' 10 losses have come by six points or less, and have usually been the result of mistakes the Jaguars made more than what the opposing team did.
Close losses or not, the Jaguars are one of the worst football teams in the National Football League. Lucky for them, the Titans are too, giving the Jaguars a legitimate chance to do the unthinkable and win their third game of the season, even without Lawrence.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently released his predictions for every Week 14 game. He is not very confident in the Jaguars' chances of beating the Titans, even though the Titans are not a very good team and has been equally as bad as the Jaguars this season.
"The Jaguars are trying to stay game offensively with several receivers down, and now Trevor Lawrence (concussion) hurt again. Mac Jones will do his best again, but he's facing a better young QB, Will Levis. Levis is making his case every week to remain the starter in Year 3 and should pick apart the Jaguars' secondary with plenty more of big-play scoring target Nick Westbrook-Ikhine."
Iyer predicts the Titans will cover the four-point spread and win 24-17, marking the sixth consecutive loss for the Jaguars. While the Titans should be favored, it should not come as a surprise if the Jaguars win on Sunday.
Division games are always difficult, and these two teams are more evenly matched than many seem to realize.
