COLUMN: Is There is Value in a Guard at No. 5 for Jaguars?
The NFL Draft is one of the most unique processes in sports and the Jacksonville Jaguars are just one of 32 teams that have their own approach to how they operate their selection process.
Following the first NFL Scouting Combine with general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen, the direction this new regime takes in next month's draft will be fascinating one way or another.
Consider the team's biggest needs; wide receiver Christian Kirk was released on Wednesday, opening up a potential hole in the slot and ridding quarterback Trevor Lawrence of a reliable go-to playmaker.
Right guard Brandon Scherff is expected to enter free agency this offseason and with some of the inconsistencies at guard plus the need for additions in the trenches and secondary, the Jaguars have their work cut out for them.
Boasting the No. 5 overall selection in this year's NFL Draft, the Jaguars are in a great position to select the best player available and there is a possibility that this player could be a guard.
While he may not be listed as a guard going into the draft, LSU's Will Campbell started 38 games at left tackle since being named the blindside protector for Jayden Daniels as a true freshman.
Campbell shows the skill set to be a quality starting offensive tackle in the NFL but upon further film review, the former All-American projects better at guard with his tenacity, violence, power and functional athleticism along with the lack of elite length being key example of why.
The biggest question here is whether or not a guard, in the minds of Gladstone and Coen, is valuable enough to be a top-five selection in any draft.
There are numerous examples of star college left tackles becoming outstanding guards in the league such as Scherff, Joel Bitonio, Tyler Smith, and future Hall of Famer Zack Martin. Yet, none of them were selected in the top five.
The closest player to be selected that high since 2018 is Quenton Nelson, arguably the best player in this year's class. The issue there is that Nelson was a true guard who could set the tone immediately in the trenches for his offensive line.
Campbell, while talented and seemingly versatile to NFL teams selecting early in the draft, isn't to the caliber Nelson was as a pure guard prospect.
Even so, Campbell is a player worthy of a selection in the first 10 to 15 selections and there are teams behind the Jaguars in need of an immediate impact offensive tackle or guard. The former All-SEC tackle fits Coen's wide-zone blocking scheme perfectly and could slide over to left tackle and attempt to try out there if Walker Little underperforms.
In the end, the decision comes down to Gladstone and what he values more with the fifth selection in the draft. Defensive lineman may be the top need but a player like Campbell could make a strong argument to be taken this high in the selection process.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.