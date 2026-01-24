Why Jaguars' Jarrian Jones is NFL's Next Great Slot

Nickel package usage has skyrocketed in the NFL recently, specifically in this past season and the current playoffs. With the evolution of offenses, it's become crucial to have extra defensive backs on the field more often to help contain opposing passing attacks. However, going too light makes defenses susceptible to the run.

That's why nickelbacks are required to do more than ever now, holding responsibility as a true corner, a box safety, and a linebacker from snap to snap.

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen outlined this while speaking on the rise of nickel defenses in the league: "Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald run a system that’s become the trendiest in the league.

A core tenet of that system is being able to defend the run from light boxes and sub personnel (five or more defensive backs). To do that, the nickel has to be a third linebacker at times."

The Jaguars have a STAR available



The Jacksonville Jaguars played a lot of nickel under Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile. They had a lot of success shutting down opposing run games despite deploying sub-packages on the regular. The Jags signed Jourdan Lewis to a three-year, $30 million contract last offseason to be their new nickel, making him the highest-paid player at his position in the league. While he's plenty physical at 5'10", he doesn't really fit that mold of Cooper DeJean for the Philadelphia Eagles or Nick Emmanwori for the Seattle Seahawks.



The Jaguars made up for their smaller secondary with linebackers who fly to the ball and safeties who are keyed in on opposing ground games. With Devin Lloyd and Andrew Wingard set to hit free agency, though, Jacksonville's defense might have to adjust to the NFL's newest defensive trend and offset the potential losses in personnel with a bigger, more versatile nickelback, or STAR. Ted Nguyen described the responsibilities of that hybrid position:



"You want your best player to be consistently in the action. In 2009, Hall of Famer Charles Woodson won the defensive player of the year award after moving inside, which was a position change that was well ahead of its time. In 2020, Jalen Ramsey had a similar impact playing the star position, which is what Nick Saban-influenced systems call nickels. True multi-tool nickels don’t grow on trees, but the best defenses in the league have one, and moving your best defensive back there can pay dividends."



Jarrian Jones didn't play that role for the Jaguars this past season, but he has the capabilities to do it. At 6', he has the size and physicality to dominate in that hybrid role. He lined up at nickel more than ever for Jacksonville this past season, and it led to a career-best performance from him. Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's fifth-best corner in coverage and ranked him 33rd against the run this year. It'll be interesting to see if this new defensive scheme will open up more opportunities for Jones to showcase his talents for the Jaguars defense.

